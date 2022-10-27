ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

WBTW News13

Free parking to return to 3 Grand Strand beaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
macaronikid.com

Family Fun In Myrtle Beach

Are you looking for fun things to do in Myrtle Beach this week? You’ve come to the right place because Macaroni Kid Myrtle Beach is here to help you find your family fun!. Big Air Trampoline Park has a special time for your toddlers to jump and play in a safe and comfortable way! The doors open at 10:00 am Monday through Friday for little ones to jump at their speed without the older kids around, and the toddlers feel right at home playing on all the attractions. Only $10!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Screech

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 29-30 is Screech, a 5-month-old kitten from the Grand Strand Humane Society. Screech is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer. He lives in a home with 14 cats and gets along well with all of them. “He is a wonderful […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach plans to add WWII memorial to Warbird Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach is making plans to add a World War II memorial to Warbird Park. The park would be along Farrow Parkway and construction is expected to begin this winter, according to city officials. Days before the Pearl Harbor attack in December 1941 the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier reopens

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement. “Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads. The pier is open […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

32 Things to Do in Myrtle Beach (SC) With Kids

Myrtle Beach is a city in South Carolina. A vacation resort hub on the Atlantic Coast, Myrtle Beach is a fantastic spot for family getaways, romantic excursions, and trips with friends. Wondering what Myrtle Beach is known for?. Amusement parks, world-class golf courses, and 60 miles worth of beaches attract...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree, officials warn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have issued a recall on kerosene sold at a convenience store in Kingstree. Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department report that kerosene sold since October 24 at Tanners Money Saver is contaminated. Tanners Money Saver is located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree. Officials urge customers […]
KINGSTREE, SC
wpde.com

Halloween Golf Cart Parade held in downtown Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Despite the rain, dozens of people lined Laurel Street in downtown Conway for the Halloween Golf Cart Parade Saturday. Golf carts were decked out in decorations, each one with a different theme. Many even had inflatable characters attached to them. And of course, there were a lot of treats handed out.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Conway man turns heads with homemade spooky Halloween decor

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -Tom Rizzuto has spent the last 25 years transforming his yard into a spooky sight for trick-or-treaters, but he doesn’t buy these decorations at the store. With a few motor parts and his imagination, Rizzuto builds his own Halloween decorations. He builds the pieces in his...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Check out these Halloween events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the time of year for some spooky fun, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween and the fall season coming up across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here are some of the activities and events scheduled across the region: CONWAY 5th annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Coastal […]
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

City of Myrtle Beach hosting 2nd annual Fall Fling

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting its annual fall fling Friday night. The free family-friendly event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Robert H. Reed Recreation Center. There are also sensory-friendly activities going on from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
wpde.com

18-wheeler stuck, blocking traffic in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler was stuck and blocking traffic in Little River Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive. Crews said no injuries were reported. Drivers were asked to avoid the area...
LITTLE RIVER, SC

