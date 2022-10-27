Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Free parking to return to 3 Grand Strand beaches
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
macaronikid.com
Family Fun In Myrtle Beach
Are you looking for fun things to do in Myrtle Beach this week? You’ve come to the right place because Macaroni Kid Myrtle Beach is here to help you find your family fun!. Big Air Trampoline Park has a special time for your toddlers to jump and play in a safe and comfortable way! The doors open at 10:00 am Monday through Friday for little ones to jump at their speed without the older kids around, and the toddlers feel right at home playing on all the attractions. Only $10!
wpde.com
Tricks, treats & charity: Horry Co. haunted house brings scares, cancer research donations
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WPDE) — Tricks, treats and children were lining the streets for Halloween!. At the Farm in Carolina Forest, ghouls, goblins, monsters and mortals weren't just lining up for candy, they lined up to make their way through the over 2,000 square foot Oakbury Haunted House. Trick-or-treaters...
New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Screech
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 29-30 is Screech, a 5-month-old kitten from the Grand Strand Humane Society. Screech is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer. He lives in a home with 14 cats and gets along well with all of them. “He is a wonderful […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. non-profit receives 4,000+ food item donations to feed kids facing hunger
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A local non-profit that provides food for kids in the area received a substantial donation Monday, helping combat the supply chain issues and shortages. Horry Georgetown Technical College has been collecting food throughout October and the thousands of items are coming at the perfect...
wpde.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach plans to add WWII memorial to Warbird Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach is making plans to add a World War II memorial to Warbird Park. The park would be along Farrow Parkway and construction is expected to begin this winter, according to city officials. Days before the Pearl Harbor attack in December 1941 the...
wpde.com
Therapy dogs parade through McLeod Seacoast in costumes for Halloween
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy parade strolled through McLeod Seacoast in Little River for Halloween Monday. The therapy dogs matched with their humans to help spread some cheer and smiles for the holiday. One of the volunteers said all of the dogs have their days and shifts...
wpde.com
2nd Annual Jerk Fest celebrates and educates people on Jamaican culture
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday people enjoyed Jamaican food and music at the 2nd Annual Jerk Fest in Myrtle Beach. There was food, music, and vendors. Businesses outlined Broadway Street as people hopped from tent to tent. One of those belongs to Denise Thomas who moved to...
Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier reopens
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement. “Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads. The pier is open […]
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
32 Things to Do in Myrtle Beach (SC) With Kids
Myrtle Beach is a city in South Carolina. A vacation resort hub on the Atlantic Coast, Myrtle Beach is a fantastic spot for family getaways, romantic excursions, and trips with friends. Wondering what Myrtle Beach is known for?. Amusement parks, world-class golf courses, and 60 miles worth of beaches attract...
Contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree, officials warn
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have issued a recall on kerosene sold at a convenience store in Kingstree. Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department report that kerosene sold since October 24 at Tanners Money Saver is contaminated. Tanners Money Saver is located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree. Officials urge customers […]
wpde.com
Halloween Golf Cart Parade held in downtown Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Despite the rain, dozens of people lined Laurel Street in downtown Conway for the Halloween Golf Cart Parade Saturday. Golf carts were decked out in decorations, each one with a different theme. Many even had inflatable characters attached to them. And of course, there were a lot of treats handed out.
WMBF
The Grand Strand is jammed packed with events happening this Halloween weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s no shortage of things happening this weekend in the Grand Strand. Socastee High School’s Theater Department is current running their fall production of : ‘A Night of One Acts’. You can catch Mattie and John as leads in the production Tonight at 7:30pm and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3:00 pm.
WMBF
Conway man turns heads with homemade spooky Halloween decor
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -Tom Rizzuto has spent the last 25 years transforming his yard into a spooky sight for trick-or-treaters, but he doesn’t buy these decorations at the store. With a few motor parts and his imagination, Rizzuto builds his own Halloween decorations. He builds the pieces in his...
Check out these Halloween events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the time of year for some spooky fun, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween and the fall season coming up across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here are some of the activities and events scheduled across the region: CONWAY 5th annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Coastal […]
wpde.com
City of Myrtle Beach hosting 2nd annual Fall Fling
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting its annual fall fling Friday night. The free family-friendly event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Robert H. Reed Recreation Center. There are also sensory-friendly activities going on from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m....
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
wpde.com
18-wheeler stuck, blocking traffic in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler was stuck and blocking traffic in Little River Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive. Crews said no injuries were reported. Drivers were asked to avoid the area...
