Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with voters at Castle Hill Halloween Festival
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez spoke with voters Saturday who attended a Halloween festival in Castle Hill.
Elections 2022: 8 candidates run for 4 seats on NY state Supreme Court's 5th district
Eight candidates are vying for one of four open seats on the New York State Supreme Court, Fifth Judicial District this Election Day. The district covers Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. The court serves as the highest trial level in the state and has an intermediary appellate division. Judges serve a 14-year term.
Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the...
NH election 2022: State Sen. James Gray challenged by Ruth Larson for Rochester area seat
New Hampshire state Sen. James Gray, a Republican incumbent from Rochester who is also a city councilor, is seeking re-election to a fourth two-year term. He is being challenged by Democrat Ruth Larson of Alton. The district comprises Alton, Farmington, Gilmanton, New Durham, Rochester and Strafford. Here are responses to questionnaires sent to all candidates: James Gray ...
Voters everywhere are talking about the same issues. Here's why that matters
In Iowa's competitive 3rd Congressional District, candidates and voters are talking about the same issues as those everywhere else. That's part of a long-growing pattern.
Trump endorses New Hampshire senate candidate who says children are using litter boxes at school
Former president Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP senate candidate who recently spread a widely debunked hoax about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in litter boxes at school.Writing on his little-used Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said Mr Bolduc “has run a great campaign” for the New Hampshire senate seat currently held by Maggie Hassan, and further claimed that the GOP candidate won his party’s nomination because he “was a strong and proud ‘election denier’”.Mr Trump also noted that Mr Bolduc had walked back some of the lies he’d spread about the conduct of the...
