Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

907 Sports

The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters

On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska ranks highest in the nation for teen suicide

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A new health report from The United Health Foundation finds teen suicide is highest in Alaska. America's Health Rankings: 2022 Health of Women and Children, ranks Alaska 31st in the country for women and children's health. Specifically, teen suicide is the highest with 40.4 deaths per...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Al Aska Shriners game raises money charity

Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska's constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Blustery winds for Halloween 2022

The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska Corrections reports its 16th death of the year

The Alaska Department of Corrections says a 69-year-old man died in its custody on Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Paul Allen Harris is the 16th person to die this year in the department’s custody, likely a 20-year high for deaths in a calendar year. The department does not suspect foul play and describes Harris’s death as “expected.”
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Cold weather fire safety tips for Alaskans to remember

Alaska's News Source Anchor Tracy Sinclare brings you an update on Dowling Road construction, a Northeast Anchorage apartment fire, a Halloween event for a good cause in Midtown, and a tragic event in Seoul, South Korea. The Dowling Road roundabouts, located at the exit and entrance ramps of the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Here’s where Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the state’s growing child care problem

The cost of preschool child care is a growing problem in Alaska, one of 33 states where the annual cost of day care exceeds the cost of college tuition. Here, the University of Alaska Fairbanks charges $9,870 per year; the latest available estimates of child care costs predate the COVID-19 pandemic and range between $10,000 […] The post Here’s where Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the state’s growing child care problem appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskabeacon.com

New lawsuit challenges Anchorage Democrat’s eligibility for legislative election

Four Anchorage residents have sued Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong and the Alaska Division of Elections, saying Armstrong is ineligible to run for office. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, claims that a social media post and fishing licenses prove Armstrong did not live in Alaska for three years before registering on June 1 as a candidate for office. Alaska’s constitution requires a legislator to live in Alaska for three years before filing to run for office.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla. “Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed...
ANCHORAGE, AK
thecentersquare.com

Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation

(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – October 29, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved. The report focuses...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Charlie Pierce: Let’s talk about the 3,000 children in state custody and our obligation to address this issue

As the drama of the political season unfolds, none of the headlines or debate discussions have addressed true news, like the State of Alaska’s Child in Need of Aid crisis. Alaskan politicians have not been able to resolve this epidemic that has plagued our state for at least 15 years and it’s not front-page news. The State of Alaska’s new go-to agency, the State of Alaska Department of Family and Community Services was commissioned in July.
ALASKA STATE

