The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
Subsistence users say feds aren’t investing enough in marine mammal research in Alaska
The Indigenous People’s Council for Marine Mammals met in Anchorage this month for a two-day meeting that included federal scientists from agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. IPCoMM members said that the federal agencies aren’t doing enough to manage marine mammal...
‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters
On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
Alaska ranks highest in the nation for teen suicide
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A new health report from The United Health Foundation finds teen suicide is highest in Alaska. America's Health Rankings: 2022 Health of Women and Children, ranks Alaska 31st in the country for women and children's health. Specifically, teen suicide is the highest with 40.4 deaths per...
Al Aska Shriners game raises money charity
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program. Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program. Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1. Updated: 5 hours ago. The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution...
Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program
Blustery winds for Halloween 2022
Alaska Corrections reports its 16th death of the year
The Alaska Department of Corrections says a 69-year-old man died in its custody on Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Paul Allen Harris is the 16th person to die this year in the department’s custody, likely a 20-year high for deaths in a calendar year. The department does not suspect foul play and describes Harris’s death as “expected.”
Cold weather fire safety tips for Alaskans to remember
Alaska’s News Source Anchor Tracy Sinclare brings you an update on Dowling Road construction, a Northeast Anchorage apartment fire, a Halloween event for a good cause in Midtown, and a tragic event in Seoul, South Korea. The Dowling Road roundabouts, located at the exit and entrance ramps of the...
Here’s where Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the state’s growing child care problem
The cost of preschool child care is a growing problem in Alaska, one of 33 states where the annual cost of day care exceeds the cost of college tuition. Here, the University of Alaska Fairbanks charges $9,870 per year; the latest available estimates of child care costs predate the COVID-19 pandemic and range between $10,000 […] The post Here’s where Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the state’s growing child care problem appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest rise in RSV, but it’s nothing like the Lower 48
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest increase in cases of some respiratory viruses — but, so far, it’s nothing like what other states are experiencing. Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s state epidemiologist, said among the viruses on the rise is respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Walker and Gara band together in Alaska governor’s race with a joint ad against Dunleavy
Gubernatorial candidates Bill Walker and Les Gara took the unusual step Friday of releasing a joint online advertisement against their Republican opponent, incumbent governor Mike Dunleavy. Walker, an independent, and Gara, a Democrat, have both said they are running to unseat Dunleavy. The ad, featuring Walker’s running mate Heidi Drygas,...
The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Anchorage Sunday
New lawsuit challenges Anchorage Democrat’s eligibility for legislative election
Four Anchorage residents have sued Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong and the Alaska Division of Elections, saying Armstrong is ineligible to run for office. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, claims that a social media post and fishing licenses prove Armstrong did not live in Alaska for three years before registering on June 1 as a candidate for office. Alaska’s constitution requires a legislator to live in Alaska for three years before filing to run for office.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla. “Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed...
Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation
(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
The Alaska Stalker – October 29, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved. The report focuses...
Charlie Pierce: Let’s talk about the 3,000 children in state custody and our obligation to address this issue
As the drama of the political season unfolds, none of the headlines or debate discussions have addressed true news, like the State of Alaska’s Child in Need of Aid crisis. Alaskan politicians have not been able to resolve this epidemic that has plagued our state for at least 15 years and it’s not front-page news. The State of Alaska’s new go-to agency, the State of Alaska Department of Family and Community Services was commissioned in July.
