ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dominion Post

Wise Path Recovery Center opens Monday in Cheat Lake

By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0Ikr_0ipH3X1G00
Wise Path Recovery Center Executive Director Melissa Kirk cuts the ribbon during a grand opening event at the new facility, located at 2195 Cheat Road.

The path out of addiction doesn’t end with detox or a 28-day stay at an inpatient facility. That’s where it begins. Follow-on outpatient services like medication-assisted treatment

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

West Virginia remembers Superstorm Sandy 10 years later

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superstorm Sandy moved through West Virginia 10 years ago this week and produced heavy amounts of snow. Phil Moye, spokesperson for Appalachian Power Company, was working at the time and told MetroNews the storm knocked out power to about 150,000 customers in West Virginia. “It brought...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police. According to State Police, troopers from PSP Chambersburg were investigating a vehicle crash on Black Gap Road at its intersection with Olde Scotland Road in Greene […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground

Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
GRANTSVILLE, MD
hwy.co

Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA

Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBOY

Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Lottery announced on Monday that a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in the Mountain State. The ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The winning numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53 and 69; the Mega Ball was 7.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
wchsnetwork.com

UPDATE: Victims in US Route 60 crash identified

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Cabell County man was charged Wednesday night with driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed two people and injured two others Wednesday afternoon in western Kanawha County. Kanawha County deputies charged Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, with 2 counts of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?

The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
7K+
Followers
171
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy