Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the White House said he would highlight Republicans’ “very different vision” for America. Also on Biden’s schedule are a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings. The visit to Florida, where Democrats are trailing in both the Senate and...
NH election 2022: State Sen. James Gray challenged by Ruth Larson for Rochester area seat
New Hampshire state Sen. James Gray, a Republican incumbent from Rochester who is also a city councilor, is seeking re-election to a fourth two-year term. He is being challenged by Democrat Ruth Larson of Alton. The district comprises Alton, Farmington, Gilmanton, New Durham, Rochester and Strafford. Here are responses to questionnaires sent to all candidates: James Gray ...
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
