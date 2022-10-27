Update (2:59 PM)- **Josh Philostin is a 2024 4-star cornerback from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. **An offer comes in this weekend for Aliquippa 2025 running back Tiqwai Hayes. Update (9:00 AM)- **A great play by former Pitt defensive back K’Waun Williams to clinch the win...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO