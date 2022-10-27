Read full article on original website
svinews.com
Lady Braves qualify for state after early stumble; face Cheyenne East
Although the weekend didn’t go as planned, the end result will see the Lady Braves Volleyball team playing in the Wyoming 4A State Tournament this upcoming week when they face the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds on Thursday. The 4A West Regionals started off with a bit of an inconsistent outing...
svinews.com
Cowboys rushing attack gashes Rainbows; Pokes now bowl eligible
• Sixth Time in Seven Seasons That the Cowboys are Bowl Eligible. Honolulu, Hawai’i –The Wyoming Cowboys earned their sixth win of the 2022 season on Saturday with a 27-20 road victory over the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, and with that sixth win earned bowl eligibility for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.
Cheyenne, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
mybighornbasin.com
New Look for Wyoming License Plates
After getting a sneak peak at the design of the new license plate for Wyoming drivers, the public’s reaction is mixed, to say the least. The new plate goes for a more modern look and veers away from the more “traditional” Wyoming plate, according to the image posted on the Sweetwater County’s Treasurer’s office Facebook page. The new plate has large, block letters with a black background that is framed in red. The traditional Steamboat, or bucking bronc logo, is included along with the silhouette of a bison and Travel Wyoming dot com web site at the bottom. The “That’s Wy” tagline is affixed at the lower right corner of the plate.
Cheyenne, Laramie Likely To See Snow This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is saying that changes in southeast Wyoming weather are on the way, with Cheyenne and Laramie both likely to see snow later in the week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Changes are coming in the weather for southeast Wyoming...
Hawaii loses Paniolo Trophy after Wyoming fourth quarter surge
Hawaii lost 27-20 to Wyoming on Saturday night.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Lunar eclipse coming to Wyoming skies to be last total eclipse of Moon until March 2025
CASPER Wyo. — A total lunar eclipse will occur on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and will be the last total lunar eclipse visible from Wyoming until March 14, 2025, according to Chris Hattings, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Riverton. The Nov. 8 eclipse will be the second total...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Wyoming Education And The Cult Of Moloch In Cowboy Country
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We are fixin’ to screw up our kids’ heads bigtime. We are in the process of turning their educational experience into an opportunity for political organizations to spoon feed our students propaganda instead of wisdom. The entire education establishment,...
There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them
Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: Never A Better Time To Live In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I’m not afraid to admit this, and I’ll bet you aren’t either. Just once in the horrible surveillance videos we see of innocent people being beaten to within an inch of their lives, I long to see someone with the ability and the tools necessary to fight back.
Wyoming To Experience Perfect Trick Or Treating Weather
Just a slight chill in the air. Enough to send a chill down the spine. A little breeze to rustle what leaves are left on the trees. Maybe make a few tumble down the sidewalk. Perfect weather for a night of neighborhood Halloween trick or treating. This is the kind...
Heavy Snow In SE Wyoming Mountains Possible This Week
While the next few days are expected to bring pleasant fall weather to southeast Wyoming, a change later in the week could bring a blast of winter weather and possibly some heavy snow at higher elevations. But high temperatures could hit the low 70s in some areas over the next...
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homeowners Outside Of Cheyenne Have First Tesla Roof In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You wouldn’t know that Chris Roberts’ roof is a home solar farm just by looking at it, but the black tiles that cover the top of his house near Cheyenne produce about 120% of the energy his home uses, not including the power to charge his Tesla Model Y car.
doniphanherald.com
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
Wyoming has the Most Powerful Voters
With the general election only a week away, it's worth remembering just how powerful a vote in Wyoming is compared to a state like California, Colorado, or Utah. According to a report by WalletHub, voters in Wyoming have the greatest voting power when voting in the Senate, for governor, and overall.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Has 5-Minute Stand-Off With Black Bear: “If He Pounces, I’m Done”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Standing in thick timber locked in a stare-down with a huge, irritated black bear perched above him in a tree, Preston Stryker was having the longest five minutes of his life. “For me, it felt like an eternity,” said Stryker, of...
3 wolves killed in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's 'North Park' pack
Three sub-adult wolves that were legally harvested in Wyoming this month may have belonged to Colorado's "North Park" pack according to officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW began receiving reports that three black, female, sub-adult wolves were harvested across state lines on October 14. According to CPW Public...
oilcity.news
Wyoming to see wind gusts up to 65 mph Tuesday ahead of cold front, rain and snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming can expect some strong winds on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that is expected to move into the state, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. Strong winds with gusts of up to 65 mph could impact travel...
