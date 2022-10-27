Taylor Swift announced her upcoming 2023 “Eras” U.S. tour dates on Tuesday over a week since she released her latest album, “Midnights.”. According to The Associated Press, Swift will be kicking off her 27-date tour on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. She will be ending her tour in Los Angeles with two nights on Aug. 4 and 5 at SoFi Stadium.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 8 MINUTES AGO