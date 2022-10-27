Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of hitting and kicking LPD officers while under arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was accused of trying to escape custody more than once while taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to a police report. Justin Eli Casias, 18, was arrested around noon on Saturday, the police report said. He was charged with one count of Robbery, two counts of Assault Against […]
everythinglubbock.com
Three men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in batteries, HCSO says
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas— The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals in connection with a theft operation last week, according to a social media post from HCSO Monday evening. According to the social media post, HCSO created “Operation Energized” to investigate a string of thefts related to stolen...
fox34.com
UPDATE: 1 arrested after Friday night pursuit, crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Friday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a green Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of Duke Street and Frankford Avenue, according to a release. The vehicle had been speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.
everythinglubbock.com
1 arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash and foot chase in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested following a vehicle pursuit, crash and foot chase in Northwest Lubbock Friday evening, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO said a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on an SUV around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Duke...
University Daily
Police Blotter: Officers report incidents from Oct. 23 to 27
2:02 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication in the 2500 block of Broadway St. The student was transported to Lubbock County Jail. 3:19 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication in the R-21 parking lot. The student was transported to Lubbock County Jail.
everythinglubbock.com
Man accused of firing gun at 2 in a bar, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Toby Ramos, 30, was arrested Thursday morning after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her friend at The Office Bar, a police report from the Lubbock Police Department said. According to the police report, two off-duty peace officers from Floydada were working security and helped detain...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened at the 1100 block of 82nd Street at around 4:30 a.m. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision.
‘So senseless’: Family of William Brunt suing Stripes after deadly crash near Lorenzo
LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of 71-year-old William Brunt are suing Stripes Convenience Stores after he was killed when an intoxicated driver hit his car in September. Brunt was pronounced deceased at the scene on US 62 near Lorenzo on Sep. 5 after 38-year-old Enrique Martinez crashed into the back of his car. Brunt’s wife, […]
KXAN
4 people found dead after house fire in Lubbock, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said four people were found dead after a shots-fired call and house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Police said the shots-fired call came in at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they saw “the residence showing flames.” Lubbock Fire...
Police reveal new details, explain South Lubbock SWAT situation
On Wednesday, Lubbock Police were called out to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance,” that ended in a SWAT standoff.
levellandnews.net
Operation Bad Choice ends with eight arrests
The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 8 individuals with 23 criminal charges in which 21 are felonies. Operation Bad Choice began in late August after several thefts and burglary offenses involving vehicles, fuel and tools. Nine suspects had been identified with eight taken into custody. An individual, Dalton Gray is the ninth suspect but is still at large. One of the charges the nine individuals are not currently facing is organized crime, but that could possibly change after files are submitted to the district attorneys office. After receiving a report of a stolen vehicle around the 28th of August, investigators arrived on scene of a potential stolen vehicle and it was alleged the vehicle was being chopped-up at that time.
Second Levelland Animal Control Officer in crash passed away, city said
Levelland Animal Control Officer Jonathan Corder, who was seriously injured in a crash October 13, has died, according to KLVT Radio.
KCBD
Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021. PREVIOUS STORY: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in. Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Siri...
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash. The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man fled from police and...
Neighbors shocked after shots fired, arson kills 4 people
LUBBOCK, Texas — Several neighbors were shocked after four people were found dead in a house fire near 124th Street and Oxford Avenue. The victims were identified as Angelica Vasquez, 46, Felipe Madrid, 18, Andres Madrid,15, and William Boyles, 48. Neighbors told EverythingLubbock.com the oldest son, Felipe, was heavily involved in band at Lubbock High […]
Family, community mourning after loss of mother, two sons killed in South Lubbock shooting and arson
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson. Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found […]
Littlefield PD issues zero-tolerance for unlicensed drivers after fatal crash death of teen
LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Police Department said Thursday that it initiated a zero-tolerance policy for unlicensed drivers following the death of an unlicensed driver on his way to school. “If your child is detained for operating a motor vehicle without a license or operating a motor vehicle outside of listed restrictions, your child will […]
Identities released for 4 killed after shots fired, house fire in Lubbock
According to a press release from LPD, the deceased were later identified as 46-year-old Anjelica Vasquez, 18-year-old Felipe Madrid, 15-year-old Andres Madrid and 48-year-old William Boyles.
Stabbing in Central Lubbock leaves one hurt, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was hurt after a stabbing near 35th Street and Peoria Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 7:11 p.m. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the victim had moderate injuries. Other first responders described the injuries as serious. This is a developing story. Check […]
Saturday morning crash on 82nd Street, 1 seriously hurt
Police said the time of the call was 4:32 a.m.
Comments / 0