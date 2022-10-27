The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 8 individuals with 23 criminal charges in which 21 are felonies. Operation Bad Choice began in late August after several thefts and burglary offenses involving vehicles, fuel and tools. Nine suspects had been identified with eight taken into custody. An individual, Dalton Gray is the ninth suspect but is still at large. One of the charges the nine individuals are not currently facing is organized crime, but that could possibly change after files are submitted to the district attorneys office. After receiving a report of a stolen vehicle around the 28th of August, investigators arrived on scene of a potential stolen vehicle and it was alleged the vehicle was being chopped-up at that time.

5 DAYS AGO