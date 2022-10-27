ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Three men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in batteries, HCSO says

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas— The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals in connection with a theft operation last week, according to a social media post from HCSO Monday evening. According to the social media post, HCSO created “Operation Energized” to investigate a string of thefts related to stolen...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
UPDATE: 1 arrested after Friday night pursuit, crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Friday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a green Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of Duke Street and Frankford Avenue, according to a release. The vehicle had been speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Police Blotter: Officers report incidents from Oct. 23 to 27

2:02 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication in the 2500 block of Broadway St. The student was transported to Lubbock County Jail. 3:19 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication in the R-21 parking lot. The student was transported to Lubbock County Jail.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Man accused of firing gun at 2 in a bar, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Toby Ramos, 30, was arrested Thursday morning after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her friend at The Office Bar, a police report from the Lubbock Police Department said. According to the police report, two off-duty peace officers from Floydada were working security and helped detain...
LUBBOCK, TX
4 people found dead after house fire in Lubbock, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said four people were found dead after a shots-fired call and house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Police said the shots-fired call came in at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they saw “the residence showing flames.” Lubbock Fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
Operation Bad Choice ends with eight arrests

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 8 individuals with 23 criminal charges in which 21 are felonies. Operation Bad Choice began in late August after several thefts and burglary offenses involving vehicles, fuel and tools. Nine suspects had been identified with eight taken into custody. An individual, Dalton Gray is the ninth suspect but is still at large. One of the charges the nine individuals are not currently facing is organized crime, but that could possibly change after files are submitted to the district attorneys office. After receiving a report of a stolen vehicle around the 28th of August, investigators arrived on scene of a potential stolen vehicle and it was alleged the vehicle was being chopped-up at that time.
Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021. PREVIOUS STORY: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in. Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Siri...
LUBBOCK, TX
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash. The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man fled from police and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Family, community mourning after loss of mother, two sons killed in South Lubbock shooting and arson

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson. Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Littlefield PD issues zero-tolerance for unlicensed drivers after fatal crash death of teen

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Police Department said Thursday that it initiated a zero-tolerance policy for unlicensed drivers following the death of an unlicensed driver on his way to school. “If your child is detained for operating a motor vehicle without a license or operating a motor vehicle outside of listed restrictions, your child will […]
LITTLEFIELD, TX

