The Penn State Daily Notebook- October 31

Update (4:05 PM)- **Penn State is making a play for a highly rated recruit that recently de-committed from Michigan State. Penn State extends an offer to 2023 4-star running back Kedrick Reescano from New Caney, Texas. Reescano (6’0″, 190-pounds) had been committed to the Spartans since January but announced on October 27th that he was opening back up his recruitment. Reescano is rated by Rivals.com as one of the Top 10 running backs in the country along with being one of the Top 200 overall recruits in the Class of 2023. Reescano holds other offers from Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Syracuse, TCU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Vanderbilt.
Will PSU HC James Franklin Make a QB Change?

Many Penn State fans have gone through the 2022 football season not expecting coach James Franklin to make a QB change for any reason other than an injury to starter Sean Clifford. Many Penn State fans also want Drew Allar to be the starter, and that number might have increased...
Indiana’s top WR Cam Camper out for Season

Indiana was already up against it heading into Saturday’s game against No. 16 Penn State in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are early 13.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel SportsBook, and are 2-23 against Penn State in the all-time series that dates back to 1993. It will be even harder for Indiana...
Prugar’s 3-and-Out: This one is on the Players

James Franklin takes the lion’s share of the blame for every disappointing loss or game Penn State plays. Deservedly so as the highest paid employee in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Franklin comes with faults, of course. His performance after bye weeks to get that part started, but Saturday’s soul-crushing...
Takeaways from Penn State’s Loss to Ohio State

Penn State had opportunities in Saturday’s 44-31 loss to Ohio State. Penn State outgained its opponent, 482-452, won the time of possession and was better on third down. But losing the turnover battle 4-0 is one of the key reasons why Penn State lost Saturday. CLIFFORD CAME UP SHORT.
Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games

Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
WATCH: Kaytron Allen Puts Penn State Back Ahead

It’s a good one in Happy Valley. Penn State grabbed the lead, 21-16 with 9:26 left in the game on this 1-yard run by freshman Kaytron Allen. Ohio State retook the lead 35 seconds later on a 41-yard run by TreVeyon Henderson. Buckle up, Penn State fans.
How to Watch: Penn State Football Week 9 vs. Ohio State

Penn State got a much-needed win last week against Minnesota, but this week’s game will against Ohio State will be a little harder. The No. 2 team in the country and perennial Big Ten king has come to Happy Valley. Ohio State brings its 7-0 record and celebrated offense to Beaver Stadium looking to, at worst, avoid an upset, and at best, not get embarrassed.
WATCH: Parker Washington Gives Penn State Spark With 58-Yard TD

Penn State needed something from its offense, and it got something. After the first three drives ended in two Sean Clifford interceptions and a punt, receiver Parker Washington made the play of the day thus far, scoring on a 58-yard catch-and-run to pull Penn State to within a score against Ohio State.
WATCH: Clifford Finds Lambert-Smith for 2nd TD Pass, Puts PSU Ahead

Two touchdowns. Two interceptions. One half. If that doesn’t sum up the roller coaster that’s been Sean Clifford’s Penn State career, what does?. Penn State’s first two drives against Ohio State ended in Clifford interceptions. Its most recent two have ended in Clifford touchdown passes. The...
Penn State Men’s Hockey Sweeps Wisconsin, Now 8-0-0

A day after Penn State men’s hockey beat Wisconsin to improve to 7-0-0 for the first time in school history, the Nittany Lions kept the beat going by completing a sweep of Wisconsin in Madison. The Lions fought for a 2-1 win in Friday’s opener and had an easier...
