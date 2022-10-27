Update (4:05 PM)- **Penn State is making a play for a highly rated recruit that recently de-committed from Michigan State. Penn State extends an offer to 2023 4-star running back Kedrick Reescano from New Caney, Texas. Reescano (6’0″, 190-pounds) had been committed to the Spartans since January but announced on October 27th that he was opening back up his recruitment. Reescano is rated by Rivals.com as one of the Top 10 running backs in the country along with being one of the Top 200 overall recruits in the Class of 2023. Reescano holds other offers from Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Syracuse, TCU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Vanderbilt.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO