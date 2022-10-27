Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
nittanysportsnow.com
The Penn State Daily Notebook- October 31
Update (4:05 PM)- **Penn State is making a play for a highly rated recruit that recently de-committed from Michigan State. Penn State extends an offer to 2023 4-star running back Kedrick Reescano from New Caney, Texas. Reescano (6’0″, 190-pounds) had been committed to the Spartans since January but announced on October 27th that he was opening back up his recruitment. Reescano is rated by Rivals.com as one of the Top 10 running backs in the country along with being one of the Top 200 overall recruits in the Class of 2023. Reescano holds other offers from Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Syracuse, TCU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Vanderbilt.
nittanysportsnow.com
Will PSU HC James Franklin Make a QB Change?
Many Penn State fans have gone through the 2022 football season not expecting coach James Franklin to make a QB change for any reason other than an injury to starter Sean Clifford. Many Penn State fans also want Drew Allar to be the starter, and that number might have increased...
nittanysportsnow.com
Indiana’s top WR Cam Camper out for Season
Indiana was already up against it heading into Saturday’s game against No. 16 Penn State in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are early 13.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel SportsBook, and are 2-23 against Penn State in the all-time series that dates back to 1993. It will be even harder for Indiana...
nittanysportsnow.com
Prugar’s 3-and-Out: This one is on the Players
James Franklin takes the lion’s share of the blame for every disappointing loss or game Penn State plays. Deservedly so as the highest paid employee in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Franklin comes with faults, of course. His performance after bye weeks to get that part started, but Saturday’s soul-crushing...
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Saturday Another Example of ‘The Sean Clifford Experience’
Saturday’s loss to Ohio State was a perfect example of what Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and I’m sure many others like to call “The Sean Clifford Experience.”. Clifford’s been at Penn State since 2017, and it feels like he’s been there since Ulysses S. Grant was in office.
nittanysportsnow.com
Takeaways from Penn State’s Loss to Ohio State
Penn State had opportunities in Saturday’s 44-31 loss to Ohio State. Penn State outgained its opponent, 482-452, won the time of possession and was better on third down. But losing the turnover battle 4-0 is one of the key reasons why Penn State lost Saturday. CLIFFORD CAME UP SHORT.
nittanysportsnow.com
Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games
Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Kaytron Allen Puts Penn State Back Ahead
It’s a good one in Happy Valley. Penn State grabbed the lead, 21-16 with 9:26 left in the game on this 1-yard run by freshman Kaytron Allen. Ohio State retook the lead 35 seconds later on a 41-yard run by TreVeyon Henderson. Buckle up, Penn State fans.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Porter, King, Clifford Discuss Ohio State Loss
Penn State’s second loss of the season was much easier to watch than its first. At Michigan Oct. 15, Penn State got embarrassed in a 41-17 rout. Against Ohio State at home two weeks later, Penn State lost 44-31, but competed for most of the game and even had a lead in the fourth quarter.
nittanysportsnow.com
How to Watch: Penn State Football Week 9 vs. Ohio State
Penn State got a much-needed win last week against Minnesota, but this week’s game will against Ohio State will be a little harder. The No. 2 team in the country and perennial Big Ten king has come to Happy Valley. Ohio State brings its 7-0 record and celebrated offense to Beaver Stadium looking to, at worst, avoid an upset, and at best, not get embarrassed.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Parker Washington Gives Penn State Spark With 58-Yard TD
Penn State needed something from its offense, and it got something. After the first three drives ended in two Sean Clifford interceptions and a punt, receiver Parker Washington made the play of the day thus far, scoring on a 58-yard catch-and-run to pull Penn State to within a score against Ohio State.
nittanysportsnow.com
Ohio State Scores Four Touchdowns in Fourth Quarter to Pull Away from Penn State 44-31
Ohio State scored four touchdowns in the span of seven minutes in the fourth quarter as Ohio State pulls away and survived a scare from Penn State and defeated Penn State,44-31, at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. On their first drive of the game, Ohio State got on the board...
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Clifford Finds Lambert-Smith for 2nd TD Pass, Puts PSU Ahead
Two touchdowns. Two interceptions. One half. If that doesn’t sum up the roller coaster that’s been Sean Clifford’s Penn State career, what does?. Penn State’s first two drives against Ohio State ended in Clifford interceptions. Its most recent two have ended in Clifford touchdown passes. The...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Men’s Hockey Sweeps Wisconsin, Now 8-0-0
A day after Penn State men’s hockey beat Wisconsin to improve to 7-0-0 for the first time in school history, the Nittany Lions kept the beat going by completing a sweep of Wisconsin in Madison. The Lions fought for a 2-1 win in Friday’s opener and had an easier...
