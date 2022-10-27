Read full article on original website
Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches
Residents near the front lines say they are bracing for conditions to get worse.
Germany's Scholz set for high-stakes China visit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a high-stakes trip to China this week, walking a tightrope between shoring up a key economic relationship and facing heightened concerns about over-reliance on authoritarian Beijing. Ultimately, Scholz defied calls from six ministries to veto the sale over security concerns, instead permitting the company to acquire a reduced stake.
Iran's currency hits new low against the dollar amid unrest
Iran's currency has dropped to its lowest value against the dollar, as nationwide unrest and a stalemate in negotiations to revive Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers have been weighing heavily on the rial
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
Election officials said that by noon Tuesday, turnout stood at 28.4%, which is nearly 3% higher than at the same time during last year's vote.
S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy
South Korean officials have admitted responsibility and apologized for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry
US futures advance ahead of Fed open policy meeting
Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading ahead of this week's policy meeting of the Federal Reserve with most economists expecting the sixth hike this year for the central bank's main borrowing rate. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.9% Tuesday and futures for the Dow rose 0.6%. Stubborn inflation,...
