Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style
How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
discoveringmontana.com
A Carousel for Missoula, Montana
A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
Post Register
Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90
About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
Martin City woman cited for animal cruelty; Clinton man recalls similar incident
Layne Spence recalls how a hunter shot and killed his malamute while he was cross country skiing near Missoula, nine years ago.
Wanted Man Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 26th, 2022, Missoula Probation and Parole located 33-year-old Lawrence Daniels near Taco Bell on North Reserve Street. Law Enforcement was attempting to locate him because he had a no bond warrant for a parole violation. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “The...
NBCMontana
Suspect identified in report of fired shots outside ROAM Student Living in Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside ROAM Student Living on East Front Street in downtown Missoula at 9 p.m. Sunday. Sergeant Malone said an investigation led to one victim with no serious injuries. He added that they were able to...
Johnson Street Winter Shelter Ready to Open on Halloween
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For the third year, the City of Missoula in conjunction with The Poverello Center and Black Knight Security welcomed media representatives into the Johnson Street Shelter to see the facility that will provide a safe space for the unhoused in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to...
Check Out the Three Most Horrifying Haunted Places in Missoula
Missoula has a vibrant history and lingering feelings of the Wild West era. With much of western Montana having a dark past. Not to mention ancient elemental activity from when Missoula was once a giant body of water. These all may explain why Missoula is a hotbed for paranormal activity. But, where are the most haunted places in Missoula? We narrowed down our top 3.
Missoula Renters Vexing Problem, Nowhere to Plug Their EV
I’m seeing pop-ups on my app and TV screens showing carefree people whooshing around in clean vehicles with smiles that look like they don’t have payments! But Missoula Renter's Vexing Problem, Nowhere to Plug Their EV. If you own a house, you can install your own fast charge...
New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
NBCMontana
Missoula police looking for men in stolen credit card investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify two men involved with stolen credit cards. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following:
Have Fun and Run. Missoula Girls Get Stronger in New Program
Missoula is a running town, from the Missoula Marathon to the constant calendar of races and fun runs. However, there haven't always been specific programs in Missoula geared to help young girls to run, and to bolster their confidence at the same time. Now, a program called Go Run Missoula...
5 Types of Foodies in Missoula
It seems like the food in Missoula keeps getting better and better, but this city still has a ways to go before it's considered one of the best places for cuisine. Bozeman has been called one of America's next great food cities, and with time I think Missoula could catch up, (I'll refrain from making a ketchup joke, you're welcome) in the meantime we've got great grub and lots of foodies to enjoy it, here are the 5 types you'll meet in Missoula:
406mtsports.com
Weekend in review: Week 10 of Montana 2022 high school sports
Roundup of coverage from the first week of high school volleyball and football postseason and final week of the soccer season of 2022 fall high school sports in Montana. State AA girls soccer: Bozeman Gallatin beats Missoula Sentinel for 1st title. PARKER COTTON Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 18 hrs ago.
montanakaimin.com
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Drive Around: More Repairs on Beartracks Bridge Mean Downtown Missoula Detours
Contractors are working this week to make repairs to some of the initial construction on the new Beartracks Bridge and that means only half of the bridge will be open to traffic this week. The newly-rebuilt span, formerly known as the Higgins Bridge, was dedicated as the Beartracks Bridge a...
Missoula Crime Report: Cases Were Down, But Still Concerning
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 10 criminal complaints this week, which is 14 less than last week and significantly lower than what we have seen in the past four weeks. County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said they have consistently been in the 20s lately, but her office is happy to see the lower numbers.
montanarightnow.com
Bear sighting caught on camera near River Rd. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear sighting was caught on a security camera in a residential driveway near River Road in Missoula Tuesday. The location of the sighting was near a school bus stop. Earlier this month, Missoula Public Schools posted a reminder on social media urging parents to accompany their...
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2