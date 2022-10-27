Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (illness) available Monday night
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) will play in Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant missed Saturday's game with a non-COVID illness, but will be back in the lineup tonight. Morant has a $9,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 47.7 fantasy points against the...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Dwight Powell at center for inactive JaVale McGee (rest) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Powell will take over the five position after JaVale McGee was ruled out for rest reasons. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 12.4 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 6.1 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
Bulls starting Zach LaVine (injury management) for inactive Ayo Dosunmu (back) on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. LaVine will make his return after he sat out on Friday night for injury management reasons. In 33.6 expected minutes, our models project LaVine to score 34.4 FanDuel points. LaVine's projection includes 21.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) still out Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is dealing with his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will miss fifth consecutive contest. Dennis Smith Jr. will likely remain in the starting five at point guard. In 2...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Robert Covington (health protocols) ruled out for Clippers Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Covington has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the veteran wing will be forced to miss Sunday's game - and likely more. In 5...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (back) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Brogdon has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Wizards. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against Washington. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists,...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (back) questionable on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Richardson's is currently questionable after experiencing lower back tightness. Expect Blake Wesley to see more playing time against a Minnesota unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Richardson is out. Richardson's projection...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
numberfire.com
Jazz's Walker Kessler (illness) ruled out Monday
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (illness) has been ruled out for Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kessler will be out a third straight game. Rookie Ochai Agbaji should continue to earn minutes in the rotation while there will still be more work for Kelly Olynyk and Jarred Vanderbilt up front.
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (illness) out again Monday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Saturday's game. Now, he has once again been ruled out as a result of it. In 5 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop starting for San Antonio on Sunday in place of sick Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined to close out the weekend due to flue-like symptoms. As a result, a spot in the starting five has opened up. For now, that role will go to Bates-Diop.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
numberfire.com
Blazers' Josh Hart enters NBA's concussion protocol
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Hart seemingly suffered a head injury in the team's win over Houston Friday night. Now, the NBA has placed him in concussion protocol. Due to a scheduling quirk, Portland doesn't play until Wednesday, so he'll have a bunch of time to recover.
Comments / 0