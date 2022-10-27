ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

numberfire.com

Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (illness) available Monday night

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) will play in Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant missed Saturday's game with a non-COVID illness, but will be back in the lineup tonight. Morant has a $9,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 47.7 fantasy points against the...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
WASHINGTON STATE
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (ankle) still out Monday for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is dealing with his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will miss fifth consecutive contest. Dennis Smith Jr. will likely remain in the starting five at point guard. In 2...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Robert Covington (health protocols) ruled out for Clippers Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Covington has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the veteran wing will be forced to miss Sunday's game - and likely more. In 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (back) upgraded to probable on Sunday

Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Brogdon has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Wizards. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against Washington. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Josh Richardson (back) questionable on Sunday

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Richardson's is currently questionable after experiencing lower back tightness. Expect Blake Wesley to see more playing time against a Minnesota unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Richardson is out. Richardson's projection...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
numberfire.com

Jazz's Walker Kessler (illness) ruled out Monday

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (illness) has been ruled out for Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kessler will be out a third straight game. Rookie Ochai Agbaji should continue to earn minutes in the rotation while there will still be more work for Kelly Olynyk and Jarred Vanderbilt up front.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (illness) out again Monday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Saturday's game. Now, he has once again been ruled out as a result of it. In 5 games this season,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Blazers' Josh Hart enters NBA's concussion protocol

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Hart seemingly suffered a head injury in the team's win over Houston Friday night. Now, the NBA has placed him in concussion protocol. Due to a scheduling quirk, Portland doesn't play until Wednesday, so he'll have a bunch of time to recover.
PORTLAND, OR

