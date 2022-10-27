ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
numberfire.com

Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (knee) will not return Monday

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (sore knee) will not return to Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson injured his knee in the first half, but was able to gut it out and play a little bit longer. With the game heading towards the fourth quarter, the team decided to rule him out for the remainder of the contest.
numberfire.com

Josh Giddey (ankle) ruled out for Thunder Tuesday

The Oklahoma City Thunder have ruled out Josh Giddey (ankle sprain) for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey sprained his ankle in the third game of the season and has been unable to return since. With his early rule-out for tomorrow's game, it seems like he still has a ways to go before he can play again.
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
numberfire.com

Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Sunday night

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recently missed time due to a sprained left anke. However, the medical staff has cleared him to return to the court, and he'll immediately return to the starting lineup. As a result, Brown is going back to a bench role.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
WASHINGTON STATE
numberfire.com

Jordan McLaughlin (heel) out again for Minnesota Sunday night

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. McLaughlin is still dealing with the right heel soreness that kept him out of Friday night's contest. As a result, he will miss his second straight contest to close out the weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (rest) not listed on Utah's Monday night injury report

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to rest purposes. But on the injury report for Monday's contest, the veteran does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Collin Sexton back to a bench role.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Jazz's Walker Kessler (illness) ruled out Monday

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (illness) has been ruled out for Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kessler will be out a third straight game. Rookie Ochai Agbaji should continue to earn minutes in the rotation while there will still be more work for Kelly Olynyk and Jarred Vanderbilt up front.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Herb Jones (knee) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones isn't quite ready to return to the court as he deals with a hyperextended right knee. With him sidelined once again, expect Naji Marshall to remain in the starting lineup on the wing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) listed as questionable on Lakers' Sunday injury report

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. After missing one game with back tightness, Davis' status remains in limbo on Sunday. Expect Damian Jones to see a boost in playing time if Davis is inactive against a Denver unit ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Magic's Cole Anthony diagnosed with torn oblique muscle

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony was diagnosed with a torn oblique muscle and remains without a timetable for return. Anthony could miss significant time with this injury, which was revealed to be a torn muscle earlier today. The third-year point guard started in 3 of his 4 games so far this season.
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (illness) out again Monday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Saturday's game. Now, he has once again been ruled out as a result of it. In 5 games this season,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (ankle) still out Monday for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is dealing with his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will miss fifth consecutive contest. Dennis Smith Jr. will likely remain in the starting five at point guard. In 2...
