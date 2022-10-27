Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (knee) will not return Monday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (sore knee) will not return to Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson injured his knee in the first half, but was able to gut it out and play a little bit longer. With the game heading towards the fourth quarter, the team decided to rule him out for the remainder of the contest.
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (ankle) ruled out for Thunder Tuesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder have ruled out Josh Giddey (ankle sprain) for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey sprained his ankle in the third game of the season and has been unable to return since. With his early rule-out for tomorrow's game, it seems like he still has a ways to go before he can play again.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recently missed time due to a sprained left anke. However, the medical staff has cleared him to return to the court, and he'll immediately return to the starting lineup. As a result, Brown is going back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (illness) back in lineup Monday; Tyus Jones to come off bench
The Memphis Grizzlies listed Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) as a starter for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant missed Saturday's game with a non-COVID illness, but is back in the lineup tonight as the Grizzlies take on the Jazz. Tyus Jones will take a seat with Morant back in the lineup.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
numberfire.com
Jordan McLaughlin (heel) out again for Minnesota Sunday night
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. McLaughlin is still dealing with the right heel soreness that kept him out of Friday night's contest. As a result, he will miss his second straight contest to close out the weekend.
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) not listed on Utah's Monday night injury report
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to rest purposes. But on the injury report for Monday's contest, the veteran does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Collin Sexton back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop starting for San Antonio on Sunday in place of sick Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined to close out the weekend due to flue-like symptoms. As a result, a spot in the starting five has opened up. For now, that role will go to Bates-Diop.
numberfire.com
Jazz's Walker Kessler (illness) ruled out Monday
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (illness) has been ruled out for Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kessler will be out a third straight game. Rookie Ochai Agbaji should continue to earn minutes in the rotation while there will still be more work for Kelly Olynyk and Jarred Vanderbilt up front.
numberfire.com
Herb Jones (knee) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones isn't quite ready to return to the court as he deals with a hyperextended right knee. With him sidelined once again, expect Naji Marshall to remain in the starting lineup on the wing.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) listed as questionable on Lakers' Sunday injury report
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. After missing one game with back tightness, Davis' status remains in limbo on Sunday. Expect Damian Jones to see a boost in playing time if Davis is inactive against a Denver unit ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Magic's Cole Anthony diagnosed with torn oblique muscle
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony was diagnosed with a torn oblique muscle and remains without a timetable for return. Anthony could miss significant time with this injury, which was revealed to be a torn muscle earlier today. The third-year point guard started in 3 of his 4 games so far this season.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (illness) out again Monday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Saturday's game. Now, he has once again been ruled out as a result of it. In 5 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) still out Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is dealing with his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will miss fifth consecutive contest. Dennis Smith Jr. will likely remain in the starting five at point guard. In 2...
