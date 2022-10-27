ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re three sisters of different sizes – we tried the same Amazon fall outfit & all looked amazing

By Nancy Jiang
 4 days ago

THREE sisters of different heights and sizes modeled the same Amazon outfit — and each looked incredible.

The Carmonas, based in Florida, vary in size and height but share how different outfits look on each of their body types on their TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQMKf_0ipH1ZiI00
The Carmona sisters, all of different sizes, modeled the same fall Amazon outfit Credit: TikTok/thecarmonas_

In their latest video, the three women try on a fall-inspired Amazon outfit.

They ordered a ribbed button-down sweater ($50) and its matching flare sweater pant ($50) in the color "Chocolate."

The three sisters are 5'1", 5'5", and 5'8", and noted that the set runs a bit large, with each sibling ordering the outfit in sizes XS, XXS, and M respectively.

They all pose in different ways, showing off the form-fitting and flattering outfit on each of their body types from various angles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJ1Lu_0ipH1ZiI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSfDX_0ipH1ZiI00

They also chose to style the look the same way, fastening the top two buttons but leaving the rest undone to show a hint of midriff.

One of the sisters, Jessica, also modeled the look alone in a YouTube video, calling the outfit "a cute loungey set."

She said it gave her "pajama vibes."

Customers on Amazon have raved about the set, which has over 350 five-star reviews.

"The cardi looks gorgeous, it makes me look taller and slimmer," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

"I love the collar and the neck opening – it works well without a shirt under and with a shirt or a turtleneck, or a scarf," she continued.

Another reviewer agreed that they were pleasantly surprised by the set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozbLZ_0ipH1ZiI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MQUv_0ipH1ZiI00

"I liked these better than I thought I would," they said.

"For a 'sweater' pant they actually fit nicely and are true to size and nicely made."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vs0xO_0ipH1ZiI00
The three sisters are as pictured from left to right: 5'8", 5'5", and 5'1" Credit: TikTok/thecarmonas_
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwFB6_0ipH1ZiI00
The sisters (left to right) ordered the set in sizes M, XXS, and XS respectively Credit: TikTok/thecarmonas_

