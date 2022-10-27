ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU students speak on their apartment complex choice

By Maggie George
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

Settling in for the semester?

Don't get too comfortable yet - it's already time to start thinking about where you're living next school year.

An array of management companies are trying to grab attention with signs, flyers and seemingly great deals. High-rises close to campus shock future tenants with their price tag, while apartments further away from campus deter students due to their commute to school.

Michigan State University students make up a majority of the residents in these locations. Despite the endless advertising and marketing being thrown at potential new tenants for next fall, experience is the best teacher - so current tenants shared what they have learned about different apartment complexes in East Lansing.

Landmark on Grand River

Landmark on Grand River boasts their amenities and short distance to campus, with rent ranging from about $800 to nearly $1,800 per person per month fully furnished before utilities. It is located at 205 E. Grand River Ave.

Distance is a major factor when deciding where to sign a lease. After giving thought to The Abbot, Hub On Campus and Landmark, computer science junior Mia Granata ultimately stuck with Landmark.

The convenience of not having to get in the car to access the storefronts of downtown East Lansing helped sell Granata on the hefty price tag. However, that convenience can quickly become a dangerous shopping habit.

"I felt like Landmark was closer to everything," Granata said. "I go to Target , like, every day, and I'm spending money on stupid stuff that I shouldn't be … I can spend a lot of unnecessary money on clothes and food and groceries … if I'm bored, I'll go walk around the store and then end up buying stuff."

Besides the expense of rent, utilities and parking are paid separately. Tenants pay around $120 per month to have nearby access to their car.

The Abbot

Practically next door, The Abbot can be found at 233 Abbot Road.

The Abbot features sleek, modern construction and a prime location on Grand River Avenue. Rent ranges between about $1,100 to nearly $1,700 per month.

Vicinity to MSU's campus and academic buildings are not the only locations renters consider when deciding where to live. Like Landmark, the excitement of downtown also draws tenants to consider The Abbot.

"I wanted to be really close to where everybody's gonna be walking around and going to restaurants and (the bars)," human biology junior Sydney June said. "All the restaurants are right there, so I can go out with my friends at night."

With Landmark and The Abbot offering similar price ranges, locations and amenities, what differentiates them is the layout of their apartments.

"What made the difference for me between the two was that The Abbot had really big windows," June said. "The weather really affects my mood."

These high-rises are also limited in their access to the outdoors. While rooftop patios or balconies attempt to make up for the lack of nature, nothing compares to the feeling of having green space or a yard, June said.

"Here at The Abbot, it's just not the same," June said. "I feel like a house, The Lodges or even the dorms, you have better access to nature."

Despite some issues, high-rise tenants generally conclude the price they pay is worth it.

"I would say it's worth it because it really has a lot of amenities," June said. "It's a great place to live."

Chandler Crossings

Chandler Crossings welcomes residents with spacious floor plans and many amenities. A three-mile drive north on Abbot Road from downtown will bring you to the property, with rent ranging from $400 to $700 per month before utilities.

A few apartment complexes sprinkle the region of East Lansing that borders Bath - including Chandler Crossings, The Quarters, Block 36 and 25 East.

For elementary education senior Alyssa Dickerson, the path home to The Villages at Chandler Crossings was clear. Because the land is cheaper to develop further away from downtown, these properties are less expensive and more spacious.

"I feel like it's the perfect amount of space," Dickerson said.

A common apprehension that renters have about Chandler Crossings is its inconvenient distance from campus and downtown. To offset this, Chandler Crossings offers free student CATA bus passes to its residents. Additionally, parking at Chandler Crossings is free.

However, students said maintenance at Chandler Crossings struggles to remain reliable.

"Sometimes, if there's something that I need done, it just takes me longer to get that taken care of because they only have one person working maintenance," Dickerson said.

When it comes to additional costs outside of rent, Dickerson emphasized paying for gas to commute to campus.

"A lot of gas, because I come on campus a lot in the evening," Dickerson said.

The State News, Michigan State University

