ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Results from high school championship marching competition

High school bands across South Carolina competed in two marching competitions this weekend. The two competitions that took place Saturday were the 1A 3A State Championship competition which was held at Westwood High School and the 2A 4A State Championship was held at Spring Valley High School. During the competitions,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football teams make SCHSL playoffs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the regular season now wrapped up, several local teams are looking to make a march to state in the playoffs. The top four teams in each SCHSL region are guaranteed a playoff spot in each classification. Class 5A and 4A also include at-large bids in their respective brackets.
FOX8 News

North Carolina high school football playoff bracket revealed, see all the teams representing the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has revealed its 2022 playoff bracket. See all of the matchups featuring teams from the Piedmont Triad listed below. Piedmont Triad-area teams have been highlighted in bold. 4A EAST #20 Riverside-Durham (6-4) at #13 Southern Alamance (7-3)   4A WEST  #32 Davie (4-6) at #1 Grimsley (10-0) vs. #17 Charlotte Catholic (8-2) at #16 Reagan (8-2)  #25 Page (5-5) at #8 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Gas prices drop over past week in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have continued to drop, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is down to $3.15, dropping by 2 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel since Friday. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas price dropped 5...
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

RCSD calls this year’s S.C. State Fair ‘a successful, safe year’

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Another year for one of the largest state fairs in the Southeast has come and gone. The 12 day annual attraction that keeps families coming back year after year continues to reinvent itself, and thrive bringing fans back to the major attraction. After shutting down...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina

Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
LEXINGTON, SC
WLOS.com

SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

State Fair lost-and-found: Cellphones, dentures, a TV remote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The day after the South Carolina State Fair ended, dozens of lost-and-found items dropped from rides or left behind all in the excitement of food booths and carnival games are strewn in an office behind a vacant corn dog stand. The leftovers from the 12-day event that attracted some 400,000 visitors […]
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

Child in the Midlands dies of the flu, DHEC reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has seen its first child flu-related death of the current season, the state's health agency said. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the news Monday morning. The agency did not say what county specifically had the death but they said it was a child in the Midlands.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy