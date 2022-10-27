Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man allegedly pointed AK47 replica at police
A Cedar Rapids man allegedly pointed a replica AK-47 at officers responding to a burglary call and threatened to kill them. The Gazette reports that 38-year-old Jeremy Haines lives on the southeast side of Cdar Rapids, and the victim lives at the same house number. Saturday, Haines reportedly ripped a Ring doorbell off the man’s home, kicked in the dead-bolted door and kicked the victim in the face.
cbs2iowa.com
Walker's request to throw out his Taboo Nightclub shooting charges pushed to Wednesday
One of the two men accused in the Taboo Nightclub shooting was back in court Monday, arguing his charges should be dropped. Now, the hearing has been rescheduled for Wednesday after a number of unresolved questions surrounding the request to dismiss the case. Dimione Walker is accused of murder in...
KCJJ
Iowa man arrested after reportedly being found with stolen vehicle
An Iowa man has been arrested after a welfare check discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle. North Liberty Police received a welfare check call on 40-year-old Brandon Proctor of Aurora Iowa Sunday morning. They found him in the parking lot at Casey’s on Kansas Avenue, and ran the license plate on the Chevy truck he was operating. Officers discovered that the plate had been reported stolen, and didn’t match the vehicle. Once the vehicle was run, it was discovered that it too had been reported stolen.
Sioux City Journal
Motorcyclist killed Friday after colliding with truck in north Lincoln
A 30-year-old Lincoln man died when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Friday night, Lincoln Police said in a news release. Officers responded at about 7 p.m. to an accident at 11th and Adams streets. A Suzuki pickup was northbound on 11th Street when the motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup, police said.
KCRG.com
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police released the name of the man killed in a crash following a brief chase with Cedar Rapids police Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers tried to stop a black Chevy Tahoe for various traffic violations on 33rd Avenue Southwest. They said the vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Jamie Hill, didn’t stop and led authorities on a chase.
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s respond to crash
Dewar — The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Dunkerton Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle accident on Monday at the intersection of East Donald Street and North Raymond Road. Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles. A red Lincoln SUV,...
Missing Four-Year-Old Found Dead In Northeast Iowa Pond
On Friday evening the search began to find a missing four-year-old who had gone missing. Unfortunately, the search did not end with the news the family was hoping for. At around 5 pm Friday evening, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a missing four-year-old in Fairbank. He had been last seen at around 3:45 that afternoon in his front yard.
1650thefan.com
Explosion and Fire Destroys Waterloo Eatery
An explosion and fire destroyed a historic Waterloo restaurant Sunday morning. The Hickory House on Park Road, one of the oldest dining places in the city, went up in flames after an explosion shortly after 9:00AM. Witnesses said that a car hit the building’s gas meter and then drove away from the scene. Smoke from the fire could be seen for several city blocks. The building is a total loss and the owners say they do hope to rebuild. One firefighter was injured when the explosion occurred, but officials say his injuries were minor. Waterloo Police and MidAmerican Energy also responded to the fire. An investigation is continuing.
Savage Eastern Iowa Murderer Dies in Prison 40 Years After Killing
Steve Lee Davidson of Cedar Falls was admitted to a mental institution due to paranoid schizophrenia beginning in 1976 when he was just 18 years old. Considering the acts he perpetrated just years later, he should have stayed there permanently. According to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, "On Feb. 23, 1981,...
KIMT
Shot fired near deputy in Floyd County results in pursuit, arrest
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - What began with a shot fired in the vicinity of a Floyd County deputy ended after a lengthy search in a cornfield. John Salocker, 39, of Nora Springs, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on felony charges following an incident Thursday night near 150th St. and Glass Ave. just north of Rudd.
Sioux City Journal
Car crash, fire destroy historic Hickory House restaurant in Waterloo
WATERLOO – The popular, iconic Hickory House barbecue restaurant has burned down less than a week after celebrating seven decades in business after a car hit the building Sunday. According to Troy Luck, Waterloo Fire Rescue batallion chief, firefighters were called at around 9 a.m. to reports of a...
Sioux City Journal
Missing 4-year-old Fairbank boy found dead in pond
FAIRBANK — A 4-year-old boy who went missing from a home south of Fairbank was found dead late Friday night in a neighbor's pond. The child was reportedly last seen at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of his residence in the 1400 block of 145th Street, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. That area is about eight miles southeast of Fairbank.
KCRG.com
Fire destroys Linn County home, residents escape safely
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire destroyed a rural Linn Couty home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:22 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and several other emergency agencies were sent to a report of a fire at a home, located at 4771 North Alburnett Road. Deputies and firefighters arrived to discover the home was in flames and had suffered a partial roof collapse.
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shaking, hitting 2-month-old son
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after allegedly shaking and hitting his two-month-old son on multiple occasions. According to court records, Kyle Thomas Astleford began abusing his son when he performed CPR on him that resulted in several broken ribs when he was roughly two-weeks-old. Astleford told […]
Decorah Public Opinion
Mindy Jones felony trial update
The Driftless Journal continues to receive information related to Mindy Jones – originally from Sumner, and former resident of Harmony and Mabel, Minn., as well as Waukon and Cresco within the past year – who has since moved to the Waterloo area following her second round of felony charges in Fillmore County related to bad checks and theft. Jones entered a guilty plea in August of this year to the first felony Theft by Swindle charges related to a fraudulent raffle in August and September 2021. A Filing of Restitution has been filed by the State of Minnesota on Oct. 13. Jones’ sentencing for this felony was held Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. in the Fillmore County District Court in Preston, Minn.
KIMT
North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
KCRG.com
Sioux City Journal
Dougherty, Iowa: The little town that could be
At the time of the 2020 Census the population of Dougherty was 62. At first glance, one might rightfully believe they've come across a ghost town. Yet, this tiny town in the southeast corner of Cerro Gordo County remains incorporated and tenaciously viable, because losing their autonomy just isn’t an option for the descendants of the town's Irish founders.
