Stolen artifacts remain on display in museums all over the world: The famed Rosetta Stone remains in the British Museum and the Bust of Nefertiti is in the Neues Museum in Berlin, even though Egypt has requested both to be transferred back. Different countries, museums, and collectors have responded to calls for repatriation differently; a Dutch advisory committee released a report demonstrating its willingness to return artifacts to former colonies of the Netherlands in 2020, while the British Museum has refused for decades to give back the Parthenon sculptures to Greece, despite that country’s culture minister calling their removal by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century “a blatant act of serial theft.”

