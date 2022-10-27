ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Video: Grandmother, toddler grandson injured in brazen San Jose hit-and-run

Raw video: Grandmother, child in stroller injured in San Jose hit-and-run crash 00:14

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are seeking help identifying a suspect vehicle that was involved in a Monday evening hit-and-run crash that injured an elderly woman and her three-year-old grandson.

According to authorities, at around 5:40 p.m. early Monday evening, an older adult female pedestrian pushing a stroller containing her grandson -- a three-year-old toddler boy -- were crossing Sierra Road near Mauna Kea Lane in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle traveling westbound on Sierra Road struck the woman.

The impact caused the woman to fall and tipped the stroller over, police said. The toddler's head struck the pavement, causing a contusion on his forehead. The vehicle sped off without stopping to help either victim.

SJ hit-and-run suspect vehicle. SJPD

Police told CBS SF that the adult victim initially refused medical aid, but has since ended up in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle was a newer dark gray four-door hatchback similar in style to a 2012 Mazda 3. Authorities released images of the vehicle taken from nearby surveillance video. Police also posted the video on YouTube.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XspOE_0ipH1Jpu00
Stock photo of 2012 Mazda 3 SJPD

San Jose police are asking the public to help identify and locate the suspect and suspect vehicle.

