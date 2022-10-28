ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Voter Featured in Dinesh D’Souza’s Nutty Election-Denial Doc Is Furious

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CvhP_0ipH0n9n00
Jeff Swensen/Getty

In Dinesh D’Souza’s unhinged, widely maligned, and discredited pseudo-documentary 2,000 Mules, he accuses a number of American voters of acting as “mules”—trafficking fake ballots in order to tip the result of the 2020 presidential election.

These so-called couriers were featured prominently in the film, which used surveillance footage of them placing the ballots into drop-boxes, and supposedly catching them in their villainy. As D’Souza’s ominous voiceover in the movie proclaimed: “What you are seeing is a crime. These are fraudulent votes.”

The only problem, of course, is that it was all false, according to one of the voters spotlighted as an alleged mule. Mark Andrews filed suit against D’Souza on Wednesday, insisting D’Souza and his collaborators falsely accused him of ballot fraud by “combining junk pseudoscience and excerpted surveillance video of innocent voters” in the May 2022 documentary.

2,000 Mules showed Andrews, with his face blurred, depositing five ballots into a Georgia drop-box in 2020, according to his federal complaint. “In fact, the video of Mr. Andrews shows him legally dropping off ballots for himself and his family, a voting method expressly authorized by Georgia law,” it states.

A state probe by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found that Andrews had committed no wrongdoing, and dismissed a complaint filed against him as a result of the documentary in May.

“At all times, Defendants knew that their portrayals of Mr. Andrews were lies, as was the entire narrative of 2,000 Mules,” the lawsuit explains. “But they have continued to peddle these lies in order to enrich themselves. As of the filing of this lawsuit, Defendants’ social media accounts and website still promote the film using Mr. Andrews as an example of a criminal ‘mule.’”

Later in the 123-page complaint, it explains: “Defendants promoted the film and their “mules” narrative on television, radio, online, and via other media—including in front of millions of Fox News viewers—and repeatedly showed images of Mr. Andrews as an exemplar ‘mule.’”

Names as co-defendants in the suit are D’Souza’s partners, Gregg Phillips and Catherine Engelbrecht of “True the Vote,” a controversial, conservative vote-monitoring organization. In September, the group was sued by Konnech, an election logistics software company, accusing Phillips and Engelbrecht of stealing data and conducting a xenophobic “smear campaign” against its chief executive.

“The organization is confident that the claims regarding True the Vote in this litigation will be found to be without merit,” a True the Vote spokesperson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Andrews’ suit is seeking an undefined amount of money, claiming defamation, intimidation, and invasion of privacy. “As a Black man who grew up in the American South before passage of the Voting Rights Act, Mr. Andrews deeply cherishes the right to vote, has always been proud to cast his ballot, and has worked tirelessly to instill these same values in his family,” it claims.

“Now, because of Defendants’ conspiracy to defame and intimidate Mr. Andrews, he will never again be able to vote without looking over his shoulder.”

Comments / 5

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Obama mocks Herschel Walker for 'carrying around a phony badge,' 'pretending' to be police

Former President Barack Obama took a dig at Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday night, mocking him for his past claims of having worked in law enforcement. Obama made the joke during a campaign rally in Georgia, where he discussed rising crime in the country. The former president said that violent crime has been rising over the last seven years, acknowledging that it is "a serious problem."
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker and Georgia's largest newspaper clash over alleged racial slur

Georgia's largest newspaper is accusing U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker of lying about a published article to solicit donations from supporters with about two weeks to go before Election Day. The Walker campaign, which has pushed back against the newspaper's allegations, claimed in a fundraising email that a protester at...
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Business Insider

A GOP operative said Trump campaigning in Georgia would be the 'worst thing that can happen' for Republicans like Herschel Walker, report says

Former President Donald Trump has recently held rallies to boost GOP candidates in several states. Trump has not recently been to Georgia, despite his endorsed candidate Herschel Walker's tight race. A GOP operative told The Washington Post that Trump could distract from GOP messaging. As many Republican candidates relish the...
GEORGIA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Map Which Convinced Abraham Lincoln To End Slavery

Slave Population US year 1860Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Slavery has pretty much brought out the worst in humanity. This was a period of time that brought the worst out of American society, but it also took one great American leader to put an end to the xenophobia that took place during the 17th century. It should be the goal of humanity to be free from any restrictions and to be capable of coming to your own sane conclusions. It is extremely disappointing that it took so long for slavery to be permanently abolished, but we must show Abraham Lincoln respect because he was the one to take the first step in that direction.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
93K+
Followers
34K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy