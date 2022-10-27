Read full article on original website
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
El Paso area Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso area Jiffy Lubes will offer a special 50% discount on Veterans Day. All active, retired and veteran military will be able to receive 50% off an oil change on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations:. Jiffy Lube of...
cbs4local.com
Retired Staff Sgt. Pete G. Flores named El Paso County 2022-23 Veteran of the Year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday named Retired Staff Sergeant Pete G. Flores as the county's 2022-2023 Veteran of the Year. Flores, who is a Korean War veteran, enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955.
cbs4local.com
El Paso County to host celebration in claim as "Veterans Capital of the USA"
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After ranking 7th nationwide in best cities for veterans in a study by Veterans United Home Loans, El Paso County plans to celebrate its claim as the "Veterans Capital of the U.S.A." The study compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key...
cbs4local.com
Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday week before Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will make a stop in El Paso Tuesday, a week before Election Day. Abbott will deliver remarks at the grand opening ceremony for Spectrum’s new Gran Vista Call Center on Tuesday. The Governor will be joined at the ceremony...
cbs4local.com
Decision to prosecute petition asking removal of El Paso's DA expected Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The decision to move forward with a petition seeking the removal of El Paso’s District Attorney is expected on Tuesday. County Attorney Joanne Bernal is the one who will decide whether to prosecute the petition. The petition for removal was filed on August...
cbs4local.com
Combined Search and Rescue called out to northeast park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Combined Search and Rescue was called out to Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on the northeast El Paso. The call came in at 12:30 p.m. Chuck Heinrich is located at 11055 Officer Andrew Barcena Drive, El Paso, Texas. No further details are available. Please continue...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. A person was found at the 5600 block of Webster, according to El Paso Police. Police say a spokesmen is heading to the scene to provide an update. We...
cbs4local.com
Chaparral High School to resume normal routine following social media threat
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chaparral High School will resume normal school day procedures Tuesday after a threat against students was posted on social media on Saturday. The Gadsden Independent School District announced Monday afternoon that law enforcement made contact with the "individual(s) related to the social media threat this...
cbs4local.com
Dachshunds stampede for good cause
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held its 38th annual Country Fair Saturday morning. Locals from El Paso, Las Cruces, and neighboring counties could attend with an entry fee of a canned good that will go to a local food bank. Among the many events...
cbs4local.com
GISD responds to social media threat against Chaparral High School
CHAPARRAL, N.M. — A threat against Chaparral High School students was posted on social media on Saturday. A student at Chaparral High School saw the threat online and reported it to the school's administration. Gadsden Independent School District said that after the school's administration notified GISD security who then...
cbs4local.com
Western Playland new owners say guests can expect more, better large-scale events
EL PASO, Texas (CBS) — Western Playland has a new ownership group. The new owners have big plans for the amusement park and want to be a destination stop in the Borderland. CBS4 spoke with several El Pasoans who said it is about time the Borderland has exciting things coming after having visited the park as a child and growing out of the amenities the park provides.
cbs4local.com
1 person seriously injured after crash on I-10 west at Yarbrough
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in east El Paso. The crash happened on I-10 west and Yarbrough Drive around 3 p.m. As of 5 p.m., all lanes on I-10 west reopened. No other information was provided.
cbs4local.com
Police identify driver who struck a pedestrian crossing Mesa Street in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 49-year-old male was killed Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in West El Paso. Police responded to the incident at 8:41 p.m. at 5700 North Mesa. According to Special Traffic Investigators the pedestrian was running across Mesa and not using a...
cbs4local.com
Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces firefighters to hand out free glow sticks for Halloween
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters will be helping children celebrate Halloween safely by handing out free glow sticks. Families who will be trick-or-treating can go to the following Las Cruces fire stations to get a glow stick:. Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave. Station...
cbs4local.com
1 person seriously injured in early morning Halloween crash
El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened on 1700 block of Hawthorne, right by the Highland Apartments near UTEP. Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with...
cbs4local.com
The Upper Valley Farmers and Artist Market held its 5th Annual Halloween event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People looking to shop local this weekend had a chance do so while in their best Halloween get-ups as the Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market held their 5th Annual Halloween event. Natalie Viramontes owner of Valley Farms New Mexico was just one of...
cbs4local.com
Border Patrol shoots pepperballs at migrants after agent assaulted
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso sector Border Patrol agents shot pepperballs toward migrants after an agent was assaulted near the US-Mexico border Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP said Venezuelan nationals were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El...
cbs4local.com
EPPD: Man found dead after reported missing
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department said a woman reported her husband was missing around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said the woman told officers her husband did not come back from hiking near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. Police said a search began for the...
cbs4local.com
Woman arrested, accused of intentionally starting fire near gas pumps at gas station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested and accused of intentionally setting a fire near gas pumps at a gas station in west El Paso. Officials said the incident happened on Oct. 10 around 8:33 p.m. at the 4200 block of N. Mesa Street. An investigation conducted...
