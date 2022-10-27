EL PASO, Texas (CBS) — Western Playland has a new ownership group. The new owners have big plans for the amusement park and want to be a destination stop in the Borderland. CBS4 spoke with several El Pasoans who said it is about time the Borderland has exciting things coming after having visited the park as a child and growing out of the amenities the park provides.

