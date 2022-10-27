Read full article on original website
Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo After Disturbing Allegations
The San Antonio Spurs abruptly released second-year guard Josh Primo on Friday and the latest reported developments have provided more context as to why. Primo, 19, was reportedly released due to allegations of self-exposure to women, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. After being selected No. 12...
Nets Star Kevin Durant Strongly Shuts Down Kyrie Irving Theory
The drama and negativity surrounding the Nets didn’t come to a halt once the 2022-23 NBA season started. In fact, times might be tougher in Brooklyn now than they were back in the summer. The Nets suffered a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on Saturday...
Marcus Smart Approves Of Luke Kornet’s Bizarre Defensive Strategy
Luke Kornet has started to carve out a role for himself in the Boston Celtics rotation, and the center has made his impact known. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla appears to be experimenting with his back-up center rotation with Noah Vonleh and Kornet being used to help give Al Horford a break. The latter has started to receive more minutes — 19 and 26 — in the past two games, and the 27-year-old even made his first 3-pointer on his only attempt Sunday, making him 1-for-2 on the season.
76ers Get Slapped On Hands, Lose Late Draft Picks For Tampering
Just about nothing has gone right for the Philadelphia 76ers in the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Sitting at 3-4, Philadelphia hasn’t exactly looked like the deep and talented team it was supposed to be headed into the season. James Harden looks like an All-NBA player again, but Joel Embiid’s play has slipped significantly from that of a season ago. Their bench, which was revamped this offseason, ranks in the middle of the pack in nearly every category. And Doc Rivers’ seat is growing warmer by the game. The icing on the cake? They just got punished for the way they built this team.
Jaylen Brown Pokes Fun At Donovan Mitchell After Posterizing Cavs Star
Lost in the shuffle of another abysmal defensive performance from the Boston Celtics on Friday night was a highlight-reel play from Jaylen Brown. Just over two minutes into overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown stole a Donovan Mitchell pass intended for Caris LeVert to set up a two-on-one opportunity with Marcus Smart. Brown fed the ball to Smart with Mitchell racing back into the paint before Smart passed it right back to Brown.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Won't Play Monday vs. Rockets
Already ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, head coach Tyronn Lue noted that Kawhi Leonard isn’t expected to play Monday against the Houston Rockets. The LA Clippers continue to take things day-by-day with their small forward, offering no indication of when Leonard will be back in the lineup.
Utah Jazz G Collin Sexton's Role to Grow?
Eric Waldren of The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Utah Jazz are being cautious with guard Collin Sexton in his recovery from last year’s torn meniscus and that the 23-year-old’s role will likely grow as the season progresses. Acquired by Utah in the blockbuster deal that sent superstar...
PF Zion Williamson Available as Pelicans Take on Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans’ path to victory became a little easier on news that Zion Williamson is available Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williamson has been absent from the Pelicans lineup since suffering a hip injury against the Utah Jazz on October 23. As noted by Jim Eichenhofer,...
Bruins Provide Update On David Krejci’s Status Following Injury
Boston Bruins fans have received an injury update on forward David Krejci, but it likely isn’t what they wanted to hear. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave the latest on Krejci following Boston’s practice on Monday. “Krejci is going to travel with us, he’s out (Tuesday) night, most...
Malcolm Brogdon Makes Surprise Appearance On Celtics Injury Report
The Boston Celtics have been relatively healthy to start the 2022-23 season aside from Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari undergoing surgery before the campaign even began. That’s why it was surprising to see Saturday a key rotational piece placed on the Celtics injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards.
Celtics Reportedly Exercise Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 Option
After dropping their second consecutive game and having their defensive voids continuously exploited, the Boston Celtics reportedly exercised their team option on guard Payton Pritchard for the 2023-24 season. “According to a league source, the Celtics have picked up Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 team option,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Cruises To 112-94 Bounce-Back Win Vs. Wizards
The Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards, 112-94, at TD Garden on Sunday to break their two-game losing streak. The Celtics move to 4-2 on the year, and the Wizards fall to 3-3. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics leaned on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to help...
N’Keal Harry Touchdown Sparks Avalanche Of Patriots Tweets
As the Patriots were going through it in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon, an old Foxboro friend made a positive impact on his new team. N’Keal Harry scored the first touchdown of his Bears tenure in the second quarter of Chicago’s Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys. Harry’s 17-yard connection with Justin Fields cut Dallas’ lead to 28-14 at AT&T Stadium. The touchdown snag also came less than a week after Harry’s Bears stunned the Patriots with a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”
How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Injury Recovery After Bruins Practice
Bruins fans are excited to see what Charlie McAvoy will look like in Jim Montgomery’s system, but the defenseman is expressing patience as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Positive development was made Monday as the blue liner participated in Boston practice wearing a black practice jersey at Warrior...
How Bruins Have Made Jim Montgomery Comfortable Behind Bench
If you get nervous watching the Bruins on an odd-man rush during games, you’re probably not alone. Just know that Jim Montgomery does not feel the same. The Boston head coach picked up his eighth win behind the bench after the Bruins took care of the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-0, on the second night of a back-to-back. It’s been a historic start for the B’s and even though things haven’t been perfect, they’ve been good enough for the Bruins to sit atop the NHL standings.
Klay Thompson Ruled Out as Warriors Take on Pistons
The Golden State Warriors are off and running, meaning they’ll have to create downtime to get their aging players enough rest throughout an 82-game season. They are using Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons for that reason, sitting Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Donte DiVencenzo. As noted by...
Kanye West Shares Kyrie Irving Instagram Post Amid Scrutiny
Kyrie Irving has made plenty of enemies of late, but he does have a noteworthy person in his corner. Irving recently found himself in hot water when he took to his social media channels and promoted a film that features anti-Semitic themes. Rather than backtracking and issuing an immediate apology, the Nets guard dug his heels in and defended his actions in a heated exchange with ESPN reporter Nick Friedell.
Bad News For NHL Teams: Charlie McAvoy Nearing Bruins Return
The Bruins have the NHL’s best record and are still getting healthy in a big way. Brad Marchand wasted no time making an impact in his surprise return to the Boston lineup last week. Now, it appears top defenseman Charlie McAvoy might be close to making his long-awaited return.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominant Win Vs. Blue Jackets
The Bruins are off to the hottest start in franchise history, posting an 8-1-0 record in their first nine games. Boston extended its win streak to five with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. It not only was a nice road win, but a win that came on the second night of a back-to-back without Brad Marchand and David Krejci.
