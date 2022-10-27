ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

This classic Fresno breakfast restaurant closed. A new owner is reopening it. Here’s when

By Bethany Clough
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00eJJs_0ipH0VDb00

The original BJ’s Kountry Kitchen is a Fresno classic.

For more than 40 years, the restaurant has churned out biscuits drowning in gravy and other American breakfast and lunch food, all served in a down-home setting that hasn’t changed much in years.

Now at Ashlan Avenue near Cedar Avenue and Save Mart, it was the first BJ’s Kountry Kitchen and would be followed by several other locations with the same name.

But it closed in early October.

Already, it has a new owner and plans to reopen Nov. 1. And regular customers may see some familiar faces slinging hashbrowns.

Tough times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWXzu_0ipH0VDb00
Owner of the original BJ’s Kountry Kitchen, Lynda Wiens – holding a newspaper article about the restaurant from the late 1980s – is pictured in this file photo from 2020, when the restaurant started a GoFundMe campaign to stay afloat. The restaurant closed in early October, but a new owner has stepped in and will reopen it. Wiens will stay on to cook. JOHN WALKER/jwalker@fresnobee.com

The changes come after the restaurant was beaten bloody the last few years by challenges facing the industry.

Owner Lynda Wiens, (who couldn’t be reached comment for this story) described some of the problems faced by the business to The Bee back in 2020: Business plummeted during COVID-19, especially since the restaurant didn’t have much space for outdoor dining.

A vandal smashed a front door that cost $650 to fix. A jar with $1,000 dollars in donations to help them stay afloat was stolen. At one point, their landlord tried to evict them. Wiens started a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to keep the restaurant alive.

And even though today more customers are coming in than the dark days of COVID, things still aren’t easy. There are still bills to pay. The business couldn’t recover.

So Wiens closed the restaurant in early October.

New owner buys business

BJ’s as a concept wasn’t gone, however. The other location at Cedar and Herndon avenues is still open. It has a similar menu, but different ownership.

All the other recent locations have had different owners. The Clovis restaurant at Shaw and Villa closed in 2017 and was replaced by Triangle Burgers Drive In . The Blackstone Avenue BJ’s closed in 2020 and has since been torn down.

And the very first BJ’s, the one Wiens’ mother Judy Kerr founded and Wiens hoped to pass down to her own daughter — that also had to close.

Michelle Ortiz has worked as a server on and off at that location for seven years.

“To be part of something that’s going for that long, it’s hard to see it close down,” she said.

She knew all the regular customers, and knew they would be sad about it.

“Lynda is a good family friend of mine,” she said. “I know how important this family legacy to her is. ... And honestly, I wanted Lynda to keep her job.”

After much discussion between Wiens and Ortiz, they decided Ortiz would buy it. She’s got a full-time job on top of this, as an asset manager for a solar company, and will hire someone to run it full time.

Wiens isn’t going anywhere. She will stay on as a cook.

Churros, menudo and vegans

Ortiz wants to keep the restaurant mostly the same.

The menu will still feature breakfast and lunch. That includes popular dishes such as those biscuits and gravy, and the popular BJ’s Special omelet with linguica, ham, sausage, ortega chiles and cheese.

She plans a few changes, with plans to bring in menudo on the weekends in the future. They’ll also close one day a week, Wednesdays, instead of being open daily.

Ortiz also wants to add a few vegan and healthy options to the menu.

“We will definitely be adding some healthier salads and healthier choices and trying to move forward,” she said, “changing it a little but not too much.

Perhaps the biggest change will be the addition of Rubia’s Churro Parties .

The owner of that business and Ortiz are best friends, and the mobile churro seller will start operating out of BJ’s Kitchen. Her churros will also be available to eat at the restaurant.

Ortiz also wants to grow BJ’s informal pay-it-forward program.

“One my favorite things about working at the restaurant is when people say, ‘Hey, Michelle, I want to pay that table’s bill,” she said. “It just makes me so happy.”

It will still be informal, but Ortiz wants to see more people doing that. Ideally, they’d pick out who they want to feed, and it can be done anonymously, she said.

“It makes people feel happy,” she said.

Details: BJ’s Kountry Kitchen is at 4109 E. Ashlan Ave. It is scheduled to reopen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Regular hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Closed Wednesdays. 559-222-5206.

Comments / 6

fed up with the b.s
4d ago

Can’t wait to try the new menu along side some of my favorites like the Spanish omelet the chorizo omelet biscuits and gravy and the cowboy cut potatoes

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kingsriverlife.com

Great Food Search: Brickhouse Bar and Grill

Downtown Sanger…You never know what you’ll find!. In the two-block stretch of 7th Street west of Academy Avenue, it could be a bar, a jewelry store, quinceañera dresses, a martial arts studio, a barber shop…or food. The Great Food Search told you about Mi Linda Tierra, but there’s a new kid on the block—Brickhouse Bar and Grill.
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New Marriott hotel in Fresno gets financing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The development of a Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Fresno has arranged construction financing. Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC), a provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, arranged $19,790,000 in construction financing for the development of a Courtyard by Marriot. This was secured by Marc Cesarec, Vice President […]
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

What’s the WORST Halloween Candy?

But if you had to vote on the absolute worst candy to get on Halloween (besides chocolate covered brussels sprouts) what would it be?. Take the quick one click poll below to find out what everyone else thinks too!. We say “Yes and” to our community, which we love to...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Happenings: October 28 – November 3, 2022

October 14 – 31 — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Location: Woodworth and 4th St. Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Kids Hour 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday Market, 11...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Fair donates fish to feed thousands of people

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno fair may be over but it’s not done bringing joy to people’s faces and stomachs. After another successful year of the big Fresno fair, there is one thing left to do go fishing.  Fishing at the Big Fresno Fair is an exciting experience for those who don’t have the […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

A Nightmare on Douty Street: Popular haunt returns

The Douty Street Nightmare is a labor of love in the truest sense for the organizers, actors and builders behind the haunt. The popular annual haunted house attraction returns from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28-31 for its seventh year. “It’s for the community. People drive by [the house] and honk and...
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
VISALIA, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
12K+
Followers
272
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy