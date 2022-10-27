ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield College offers safety training to the public

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDTSq_0ipH0TS900

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is scheduled to host safety training events where attendees can learn life-saving techniques, according to organizers.

The trainings are set for Nov. 4 and Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at the main campus on Panorama Drive.

Organizers said the training will cover the chain of survival, the use of an AED, ventilations using a barrier device and CPR for infants, children and adults.

The training is open to the public and is designated for healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know basic life-saving skills but priority is given to Bakersfield College employees and students, according to organizers.

To register click here or call 661-395-4554.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter. The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

2 Injured in Shooting on 99 Freeway in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting on the 99 Freeway injured two people Saturday night, Oct. 29, in the city of Bakersfield. A shooting was reported on the 99 Freeway around 8:54 p.m. north of Ming Avenue. Two victims were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Bakersfield Police Department...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Safe Halloween brings thousands to Kern County Museum

Update: As of Oct. 31, online ticket purchase for the event have sold out, but tickets at the door are still available. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the spookiest day of the year: Halloween. But amid parent fears of fentanyl moms and dads say they want to play it safe. That’s why Safe Halloween at […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Teen left with moderate injuries after a shooting in Lamont: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy was left with moderate injuries after a shooting on Santa Ana Street in Lamont Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8:30 p.m. and when deputies arrived at the scene they found the teenager with one […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

FFX Week 11: Xpanded Edition

Catch highlights from Week 11 of the 2022 high school football season in Kern County. 17’s Taylor Schaub and BC head football coach R. Todd Littlejohn break down the action of the week’s top games.
KGET

Kern County Cancer Foundation kicks off Campout Against Cancer fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation held its kick-off for Campout Against Cancer. The event raises thousands of dollars to financially help cancer patients in Kern County. It’s the first year the Kern County Cancer Foundation hosted the Picnic in the Park. The event is the kick-off to the foundation’s biggest fundraiser […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOHN COX: Promise of equity shines through at economic summit

Back-to-back economic conferences were a lot to take last week in downtown Bakersfield: four days of presentations and networking with no shortage of dramatic twists. Mercifully, there were moments along the way that broke up the intensity of discussions about new and sometimes contentious opportunities in Kern County's growing renewable energy sector.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating an attempted grand theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

FFX: 2022 CIF Central Section 1st round playoff matchups

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CIF Central Section released playoff brackets and matchups Saturday for the 2022 high school football postseason. Ten Kern County schools will host a first round playoff game, while Liberty has a bye into the Division I quarterfinal round. Division I, First round (9) Garces Memorial vs. (8) Clovis (12) Redwood […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
wascotrib.com

Gangs blamed for shootings

Wasco has seen a series of violent gang-related shootings that have taken place this month. Citizens are concerned about their safety. The latest occurred on Oct. 24th when deputies responded to the 1200 block of Iris Street for a victim of a shooting where they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WASCO, CA
KGET

Ballot measures could make changes for police and fire departments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2021, California Attorney General Rob Bonta alleged dozens of illegal practices by the Bakersfield Police Department, launching an investigation. “The California department of justice launched an investigation that, in our estimation, revealed that the Bakersfield Police department failed to uniformly and adequately enforce the law leading to a pattern or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy