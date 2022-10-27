Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
‘Secure, survive, strike’: The Navy’s new approach for cyber dominance
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy this month highlighted the values the service is using to shape its cyberspace investments and improve its day-to-day digital posture, including what one official described as the ability to “fight hurt.”. The Cyberspace Superiority Vision, announced Oct. 28, contains three tenets: secure, survive...
MilitaryTimes
China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia — The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range bombers...
MilitaryTimes
What a GOP win in November would mean for defense policy in 2023
If Republican lawmakers take control of either the House or Senate following midterm elections, experts expect bigger defense budgets, more debate over foreign military aid and more fighting about how “woke” military issues affect national security. House Republicans in September unveiled their pre-election “Commitment to America” outlining a...
MilitaryTimes
Marine Talent Management 2030: Flawed foundation, flawed document
When a contractor builds a structure and flaws are exposed in its foundation, it is time to become concerned about the integrity of the rest of what that contractor built. Such is the case with Talent Management 2030, a document that charts a new course for the Marine Corps’ personnel system.
MilitaryTimes
US military conducting onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine
A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide a military...
MilitaryTimes
New Army social media policy pushes stricter rules
The Army is taking a tougher stance on social media use, according to a new service-wide policy announced last week. The new guidance released Thursday governs what information troops can share on their personal accounts and from which accounts Army officials can post. The guidance also calls for more training for key personnel, transparency when posts are removed, and restrictions on using new, untested social media platforms before they’re officially vetted.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force’s unvaccinated instructor pilots allowed to resume flying
The Air Force is allowing unvaccinated instructor pilots to return to the air after barring them from flight this summer, the service confirmed Oct. 28. Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, the head of 19th Air Force, said Oct. 25 that it is “in the best interest of the Air Force” for instructors to resume their regular in-flight duties until further notice, according to a memo obtained by Air Force Times.
