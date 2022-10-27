ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 238 ‘Previewing Ehlinger’s 1st Start’

By Joe Hopkins
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Sam Ehlinger era begins Sunday against the Commanders.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing Matt Ryan’s comments on being benched and noting a few Colts roster moves (7:55).

The pair then previews the matchup by discussing injuries (11:42), breaking down this Washington team (17:16), detailing keys to the game (20:55) and making predictions (41:08).

Be sure to join us Monday as the crew recaps the game and discusses takeaways.

