fox32chicago.com

Man arrested in connection to 1996 rape of juvenile in Indiana

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. - A man has been arrested in connection to the 1996 rape of a female juvenile in Indiana. DNA was collected at the crime scene in 1996, however, it was unknown at the time who the DNA belonged to, authorities said. In September 2019, a CODIS (Combined...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two young girls on a hiking trip in 2017 were found murdered in Central Indiana on Valentine's Day. Now five years after the Delphi murders, State Police are promising a major update on Monday. Sources say a man named Richard Allen was booked Friday in...
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

How to find complaints or sanctions against Indiana doctors

Indiana state government websites with this information can be difficult to navigate. But with this guide, you should be able to see for yourself whether complaints have been filed against a doctor, or if that doctor’s license has been suspended or revoked. Complaints. Go to https://www.indianapcf.com/. Click “Search for...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX59

Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana

You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBKR

This Fish Found in Indiana Waters Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of a Horror Movie

Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

ISP: Massachusetts Man Arrested in Indiana for Murder

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind.--A man from Massachusetts wanted for murder was arrested in Indiana Wednesday afternoon. State police say they were told that Jason Palmer, 45, of Littleton, Massachusetts was at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City. Palmer was in a semi. They approached the semi and took him into custody.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
wfmynews2.com

Indiana murders arrest made 5 years after girls found dead near trail

DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police will give a news conference announcing an arrest in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, police told 13News. Police sources confirm to 13News that a man named Richard Allen is in custody. Police would not release any additional details on Allen, saying more information would be made available during Monday's 10 a.m. news conference.
DELPHI, IN

