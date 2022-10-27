Read full article on original website
WTAP
Parkersburg South celebrates Halloween with annual assembly
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South held their annual Halloween assembly to bring in the spooky holiday. The students and staffed dressed up as characters such as Captain America, Garfield, Mario and many other fun costumes. The students and staff also played games at the assembly that made it fun...
West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Results 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston. 46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest. Results are broken down by class as follows: Class […]
West Virginians celebrate Ripley’s Fall Chocolate Festival over the weekend
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — There was so much to do and see at Ripley’s West Virginia Fall Chocolate Festival on Saturday. The event was just an all-around great time with face painting, children singing, and sweet treats. Local shops provided anything and everything chocolate, tempting the tastebuds of attendees. The fun continued with a Monster […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W. VA. STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Sauro finishes 1st as Yellowjacket girls outlast Doddridge
ONA — Williamstown tipped the scales in its favor in time for Saturday’s W.Va. Class A State Cross Country Meet when one of their runners managed to return from an injury hiatus that lasted six weeks. Sophomore Alyssa Sauro, who recently joined team workouts after rehabbing from shin...
WTAP
West Virginia University Medicine hosts stroke awareness event at Belpre Senior Citizens Center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine traveled to the Belpre Senior Citizens Center to host a stroke awareness event. The percentages of strokes are increased when the subject turns 65 years old. Those who work at WVU Medicine says it was important to get into the senior citizens center to...
WTAP
Hope Mission hosts annual coat giveaway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission hosted their annual coat drive this year. Coats from kids sizes to adult sizes were given away. Those who worked the coat drive say that getting the entire community clothing of need was the priority. “There is a lot of need in the area...
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
ehspress.org
The Haunted History of West Virginia
The mountains and the hills of West Virginia hold many stories, some of which have been around for centuries. This spooky season, take time to visit the haunted historical places of West Virginia. Such as the souls that still haunt the Lunatic Asylum in Weston and a hotel that was built in the early 1800’s. All haunted Locations offer tours during the Halloween season.
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held a train show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held their annual train show Saturday. The club filled West Virginia - Parkersburg’s Activity room with everything a model railroader could imagine. There was a large turn out of people looking for items to add to their layout. Club...
WTAP
Obituary: Fought, Donald Keith
Donald Keith Fought, 70, of Elizabeth, Newark Community, passed away on October 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 31, 1952, in Wirt County, a son of the late Donald A. and Jean Gainer Fought. Mr. Fought was a retired Truck Driver for O’Ames and previously worked for...
WDTV
“Kindness and Respect”: Two words beloved educator in Lewis County lived by
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Kindness and respect are the two words Beth Nichols lived by. As a teacher and cheer coach, she was a big part of the Lewis County community in every aspect and touched so many people’s hearts. Her co-worker, Becky Markley, said there is no one...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local students nominated to service academies
WASHINGTON — Four students from Wood, Jackson and Wetzel counties are among the 41 nominated to U.S. service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin. * Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy. * Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School to...
WTAP
Obituary: Caltrider, Regina A. “Jeanie”
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Camden Clark honors doctors for years of service
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has recognized area physicians for years of service to the hospital and community. After nearly three years without an in-person ceremony, Camden Clark held its annual Time to Shine Physician Recognition Awards Dinner on Oct. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club.
The Judds are coming to West Virginia in 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Judds stop in West Virginia!
WTAP
160 Driving Academy opens a school in Mineral Wells
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - 160 Driving Academy is bringing new opportunities to the Mid - Ohio Valley. They opened a new driving school just off of 77 in Mineral Wells. General Manager Preston Winkle talked about what people can expect if they join. Winkle said, “They would have 160...
thepostathens.com
Halloween 2022 in Athens: A timeline
As Athens' block party returns this year, Ohio University students eagerly dress up in their best costumes and prepare to party. OU freshmen, sophomores and juniors have yet to experience the annual block party because the city of Athens canceled it in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia
(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
WTAP
Obituary: Chambers, Sr., David Lester
David Lester Chambers, Sr., 75, of Elizabeth, WV, left his earthly body to be with The Lord on October 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. His last hours will be forever remembered by being surrounded by his loving family in the house that he built and loved so much. He was born on May 26, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Brooks David and Mary Daisy Chambers. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brother, who he missed dearly, Clarance E. Chambers.
WTAP
Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
