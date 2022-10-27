Kansas Chamber urges “Yes” on Question 1 on Nov. 8 state ballot | Commentary

Editor’s note: The following guest commentary is in response to the October 23 Eagle editorial “ Vote ‘No’ on Kansas ballot questions 1 and 2 and protect our Constitution.”

Many factors contribute to a state’s economic success and its job growth. Tax policy usually gets most of the headlines, but energy costs, access to a strong workforce, and adequate infrastructure are a few other examples crucial to a competitive business environment.

But one you may not have considered is the state’s regulatory climate. In 2019, the Mercatus Center at George Mason University created a system to effectively track a state’s regulatory burden and how those regulations can stifle investment and economic activity. While Kansas fairs better than our surrounding states, our regulatory code still contains more than 73,000 regulations with 3.3 million words.

As states and local governments pass more regulations, it becomes harder for job-creators of all sizes to comply. That is why the Kansas Chamber and the state’s business community began working more than five years ago to reduce the state’s regulatory burden and to eliminate unnecessary and outdated restrictions.

Passage of Constitutional Amendment Question #1 on the November ballot would enact a simple, common-sense way for Kansas to take its next step in becoming a more competitive state.

The language in the Constitutional Amendment is straightforward:

“Whenever the legislature by law has authorized any officer or agency within the executive branch of government to adopt rules and regulations that have the force and effect of law, the legislature may provide by law for the revocation or suspension of any such rule and regulation, or any portion thereof, upon a vote of a majority of the members then elected or appointed and qualified in each house.”

The proposed amendment is hardly a “power-grab” by the Kansas Legislature as some overzealous Kansas editorial writers have opined. It simply allows state lawmakers the authority to repeal a regulation – not the underlying law that grants the authority to the state agency for the regulation.

Often, agencies will promulgate rules and regulations that are inconsistent with legislative intent of the law passed by the Legislature, or even contrary to what was clear in the authorizing statute.

As regulations have the impact of a law, a yes vote for Question 1 is one way to restore the balance of power when the administrative branch goes beyond its constitutional authority to execute what the legislature has enabled.

Passing Question 1 is completely consistent with the separations of powers doctrine as it is the legislative branch (with the signature of a Governor in most cases) that creates laws, not the executive branch.

Regulations do protect the public – but remember, it is the Kansas Legislature that provides the authority to do so in the first place and repealing a regulation that is contrary to the underlying law, also protects the public, probably more so.

Unnecessary government red tape and job-killing regulations especially hurt Kansas citizens. Economists have linked government overreach to increased poverty in the state, in addition to lower levels of entrepreneurship. Kansas’s poverty rate climbed 18% in 18 years as the state’s regulatory burdens increased 72%. Across the board, researchers have discovered that states with more regulations exhibit higher poverty rates.

While large businesses have the lawyers and accountants to wade through the maze of Kansas’ more than 73,000 regulations, regulations have a bigger impact on small firms.

Members of the Kansas Chamber come from all industries and are in all areas of the state. More than half have 100 employees or less. They are main-street retailers and large retailers; the largest manufacturers in the state and the smallest; small and large financial service firms; small agri-business and the largest agri-businesses; and independent insurance agencies and insurance companies.

On behalf of the Kansas business community, we ask Kansas voters to support Question #1 and vote yes to help make Kansas more competitive and to spur more economic success for all.

Alan Cobb is the president and chief executive officer of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.