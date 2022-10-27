Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley police search for 2 suspects in attempted theft, shooting incident
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is investigating after two suspects attempted to steal a flatbed trailer and mini excavator, prompting the victim to chase them down and shoot at them. According to SVPD, a report of a theft at the 1300 block of north Bowdish came...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Sherrif’s Office searches for 2 suspects after attempted theft of a flatbed truck
SPOKANE, Wash. – An investigation that began in Spokane Valley left several residential roads closed off in north Spokane on Sunday, according to preliminary evidence collected by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Two suspects are still outstanding. SCSO PIO Mark Gregory said around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It’s unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that...
FOX 28 Spokane
MISSING: Spokane police searching for 11-year-old boy
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing boy and is asking the public for help. 11-year-old Jaiden Bourquin was last seen on Oct. 31 around 3 p.m. as he was leaving Francis Scott Elementary on 3737 E. 5th Ave. Jaiden is white, approximately 4’9″,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police: Missing 9-year-old found and is safe
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced the 9-year-old reported missing Saturday afternoon was found safely. They thank the public for their assistance in the matter. Last updated on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spooky forecast!
Your trick or treat forecast is more of a trick than a treat! We will continue to watch for scattered showers and gusty winds through this evening, so make sure your ghost and goblins have their rain gear tonight!. Unsettled weather is expected throughout the week. Temperatures will start to...
