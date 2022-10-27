ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How to report voter fraud in Tennessee

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — As midterm elections approach on Nov. 8, volunteers at the county election commission are going to need assistance with detecting fraud.

Tennessee voters can utilize the Secretary of State’s toll-free Official Election Hotline and Text to Report Voter Fraud system.

“In Tennessee, our Division of Elections and your local county election commission are the sources voters can trust for accurate, up-to-date election information,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “If you have questions or concerns about your voting experience during early voting or on Election Day, please reach out to my office or your local election commission.”

Tennessee voters can get answers to early voting and Election Day questions or report voting issues by calling the Division of Elections’ toll-free Official Election Hotline at 1-877-850-4959.

“Helping Tennesseans cast their ballot and protecting the integrity of our elections are our highest priorities,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “When you contact our office or your election commission, you can be confident that you are getting correct information or that your concerns are getting to the right place.”

The Secretary of State also has a new Text to Report Voter Fraud system, where Tennesseans can alert the Division of Elections about possible voter fraud. Voters can also use the system to report voting issues or to let the Division of Elections know about their voting experience.

To report voter fraud by text messages, text ‘TN’ to 45995. Users will receive a secure link where they can submit their concerns directly to the Division of Elections.

After submitting, the Division of Elections then works with county election commissions, district attorneys and other parties to take appropriate action.

To access accurate, voter-specific early voting and Election Day information, including their polling location, dates, hours, sample ballots and more on the Secretary of State’s GoVoteTN.org and the app GoVoteTN .

Tennesseans can find contact information for their local county election commission .

Early voting for the State and Federal General election runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1 .

