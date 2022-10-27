Read full article on original website
Richard Jefferson eviscerates Kyrie Irving over Nets star’s promotion of antisemitic film
Richard Jefferson may have won a championship with Kyrie Irving, but he is not letting the Brooklyn Nets star off the hook over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book. Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on social media...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His fingerprints were all over Golden State’s second-half […] The post Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Anthony Davis sends strong message to Russell Westbrook amid bench resurgence
Russell Westbrook had his best game of the season on Sunday, as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-110 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Russ showed flashed of his old self on Sunday night, and this was despite the fact that he came off the bench for just the third […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis sends strong message to Russell Westbrook amid bench resurgence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors star Scottie Barnes sets another franchise record amid 30-point beatdown of Trae Young, Hawks
It wasn’t too long ago when Scottie Barnes suffered an ugly-looking injury that caused some suspicion about his long-term availability for the Toronto Raptors. Well, he ended up missing just one game before he returned to the court. Right now, it seems like Barnes hasn’t missed a beat. On Monday night, he helped the Raptors […] The post Raptors star Scottie Barnes sets another franchise record amid 30-point beatdown of Trae Young, Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors
We’re already heading into November, but Dwight Howard still remains to be a free agent. The eight-time All-Star already has a few teams in mind, which also happens to include the defending champs Golden State Warriors. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe in his Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard made a handful of compelling arguments […] The post Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Clippers star Paul George flexes clutch gene with nasty game-winner vs. Rockets
No Kawhi Leonard, no problem. The Los Angeles Clippers were missing the services of their superstar yet again on Monday night due to a lingering knee injury. Paul George knew he had to step up against a determined Houston Rockets side, and so he did just that. George flexed his clutch gene by hitting a […] The post WATCH: Clippers star Paul George flexes clutch gene with nasty game-winner vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers star Paul George achieves insane never-before-seen feat with monster game vs. Rockets
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George not only delivered the game-winner against the Houston Rockets, but he also recorded a feat never seen before in NBA history. George’s clutch triple to tie the game with 40 seconds left, steal to give them the chance to win, and finisher to take the lead may have been the highlight of Monday’s contest. However, he certainly did more than just that. PG13 finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals. Behind his scoring explosion was his five 3-pointers made.
Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon
His best days are way behind him now, but that does not mean Derrick Rose can’t contribute meaningful numbers for the New York Knicks. The former NBA MVP is even getting high praise from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau for his contributions to the team, albeit in limited minutes. Thibodeau is particularly amazed by the […] The post Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jamal Crawford gets brutally honest on Nets’ need for Dwight Howard
Former Brooklyn Nets guard Jamal Crawford thinks the team needs to take a second look at Dwight Howard. For him, Kevin Durant and co. could really use his help. Howard recently spoke with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay and opened up about how he approached Brooklyn and shared his desire to play for the […] The post Jamal Crawford gets brutally honest on Nets’ need for Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Everybody has been pissed off’: Nets snap four-game skid with much-needed win over Pacers
At moments it was pretty, at moments it was ugly, but the end result was all that mattered for a Brooklyn Nets team in desperate need of a victory. Brooklyn snapped a four-game skid with a 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers Monday night. It was a much-needed bounce-back win...
Steve Nash secretive of key changes that led to ‘much improved’ play of Nets starter
The Brooklyn Nets entered their Monday night tilt against the Indiana Pacers motivated to avenge their loss to the same team two days prior. And the Nets passed the test with flying colors, as they held-off the hard-charging Pacers in the fourth quarter off Kevin Durant’s 36 point, 7 rebound, and 9 assist explosion. Kyrie Irving, faced with much controversy, also pitched in his usual contributions on the court, having tallied 28 points, six rebounds and six assists in the winning effort.
Nets star Kevin Durant sounds off on passing Vince Carter on all-time NBA scoring list
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant grew up watching Vince Carter, so it was extra special for him to surpass the basketball legend on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. On Monday against the Indiana Pacers, Durant climbed to the 19th spot of the scoring ladder, toppling Carter from the position in the process. It wasn’t a […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant sounds off on passing Vince Carter on all-time NBA scoring list appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James vocal on Russell Westbrook’s big game off the bench in Lakers’ first win
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be any prouder of Russell Westbrook, who fully embraced his bench role with LA and helped the team get their first win of the season after a 0-5 start. Heading to Sunday’s contest with the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers appeared to be in real trouble of dropping to […] The post LeBron James vocal on Russell Westbrook’s big game off the bench in Lakers’ first win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kristaps Porzingis gets real on Bradley Beal, Wizards after loss vs. Sixers
The Washington Wizards, after winning three of their first four games, have lost their last three, dropping to below .500 for the first time this season. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, a 118-111 loss sparked by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey’s solid performances. Nonetheless, for all of the Wizards’ struggles to begin the year, especially with Bradley Beal’s substandard scoring totals thus far, one player has been consistent for them through seven games: 2022 trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis.
NBA Twitter goes wild after epic Paul George game-winner for Clippers vs. Rockets
Paul George flexed his clutch genes on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. With just 87 seconds remaining in the game, the Clippers found themselves trailing the Rockets by five points, 93-88. It appeared as if the game was over at that point with Houston getting […] The post NBA Twitter goes wild after epic Paul George game-winner for Clippers vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Davion Mitchell shouts out Kings’ secret weapon that helped team survive amid De’Aaron Fox injury
The Sacramento Kings were able to nab their second victory of the season after they outlasted the Charlotte Hornets, 115-108, even as star point guard De’Aaron Fox left the game due to a knee injury he suffered in the first half, which then limited him to a mere nine minutes of action. While Kevin Huerter shot the lights out, buoying the Kings to victory, it was sophomore guard Davion Mitchell who provided the spark the Kings needed with the team trailing by 15 at the half.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Malik Beasley makes bold Lauri Markkanen proclamation after scorching performance in Jazz win vs. Grizzlies
The Utah Jazz have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA to begin the season. Projected by many pundits to be destined for the bottom of the NBA standings after selling off foundational pieces Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert this past offseason, the Jazz have blown away expectations, improving to 6-2 in the early goings of the season. While the Jazz has played beautiful team basketball as a whole, at the heart of their hot start thus far has been Lauri Markkanen.
