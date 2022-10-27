Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George not only delivered the game-winner against the Houston Rockets, but he also recorded a feat never seen before in NBA history. George’s clutch triple to tie the game with 40 seconds left, steal to give them the chance to win, and finisher to take the lead may have been the highlight of Monday’s contest. However, he certainly did more than just that. PG13 finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals. Behind his scoring explosion was his five 3-pointers made.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO