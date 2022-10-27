ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Northwest, West renew rivalry

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txHqP_0ipGzNuK00
Northwest senior Alex Baer (53) chases down a Notre Dame Titan ballcarrier during their Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game earlier this season. Courtesy of Nick Kingrey of Mohawk Media

SCIOTO COUNTY — Ah, it’s that favorite dreaded —yet underdog often welcomed — five-seed vs. 12-seed matchup.

But, that’s traditionally been reserved for upsets in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

In this instance, it’s the opening round of the two-year expanded Ohio High School Athletic Association state football playoffs, as 9-1 and fifth-seeded West welcomes 7-3 and 12th-seeded Northwest — with both clubs capturing their respective divisions of the Southern Ohio Conference.

West, with its 14-7 regular-season finale victory over visiting Wheelersburg, won its first SOC II championship since 2008 —and recorded its first home win over Wheelersburg since that same season, its first triumph over Wheelersburg since 2011 to snap a 13-game losing streak to the Pirates, and the first ‘W’ by a Scioto County club over the Pirates since Valley did so a decade ago (2013).

Northwest, in its final football season as an SOC I member, shared the championship with Division VI Pike Eastern —bouncing back emphatically from a disappointing 23-21 loss to the visiting Eagles by blanking Symmes Valley 53-0.

As luck, or more so fate, would have it, Northwest was realistically looking at playing at West with the opening-round reveal —before the regular-season finales even took place.

The contest was officially confirmed by the OHSAA on Sunday, as the Route 104 and Scioto County rivals meet up at The Rock — in a Division V Region 19 opening-round game.

Kickoff at West High School is set for Friday night at 7 p.m.

It’s the first meeting between two in an entire decade —as the Mohawks last played the Senators in 2013, when both were members of the SOC II.

The next season, the Mohawks —to better compete at a league level —began playing in the smaller-school SOC I, and bookended shared championships in their first (2014 tri-champions) and last seasons (2022 co-champs), sandwiched around an outright title two years ago.

Northwest continued to play SOC II squads Valley and Oak Hill in the regular season, but West will be the Mohawks’ first larger division opponent — since their SOC I play is officially now complete.

In an interview earlier this week with Northwest coach Bill Crabtree, his Mohawks’ mentality in facing the balanced and strong Senators is one with nothing to lose —and everything to gain.

To some observers, Northwest is an overwhelming underdog against the favored, host and higher-seeded Senators —which were a missed extra-point kick away at Fairland from possibly going undefeated in the regular season.

“West is obviously a different animal than what we are used to. They are going to be bigger, stronger and faster than what we are used to. But at the same time, our kids are ready and are not going to back down. We’re going to bring what we have,” said Crabtree. “We’re going to have to play our best game and catch a break here and there, because any given night anything can happen. We’re obviously a big underdog in this one, but our kids are eager to get going. We have nothing to lose, and we’re enforcing to our seniors that our season doesn’t have to end on Friday night. West is a really good football team at 9-1, won a very tough conference, is a very physical team from film, but anything can happen if we play our best game. That’s what we’re focused on.”

The Senators, sky-high following Friday night’s dramatic and emotional victory over Wheelersburg, are on serious letdown alert this week —both physically and emotionally — with a possible postseason run ahead.

In an interview on Wednesday with West head coach Todd Gilliland, he stressed his Senators are back to business — after celebrating the Wheelersburg win and the SOC II title over the weekend.

But Gilliland doesn’t perceive the Mohawks to be a major underdog, as some are portraying.

Northwest was almost 9-1 itself, losing late at Division IV McClain 36-35 in week two and against Eastern 23-21 two weeks ago—sandwiched around a Mohawks M-A-S-H unit and taking the field short-handed at Huntington (46-22 loss).

Northwest’s best victory has to be over 3-7 and Division VI and archrival Valley —a 37-22 week-five triumph on The Reservation, in which the Mohawks held possession for 38-plus minutes, and en route to snapping their 17-game losing streak against the Indians.

“We don’t look at Northwest that way. Two of the games they lost early in the year they were banged up at the time. Two of those three losses are by a combined three points. They could easily be 9-1 just like us. I don’t care who you are playing, you win nine football games, that’s a good year and you have to be a successful team to do that,” said Gilliland. “We’re preaching that to our kids, and our kids have talked about them being a very formidable opponent. We have to be ready for them. Our kids aren’t worried about anything except doing our jobs and to go out and compete every play. So far in practice, that’s the way it’s been.”

West will attempt to maintain its offensive balance, both running and passing, with senior rusher Ryan Sissel shouldering that workload — behind a physical front line.

Mitchell Irwin, the senior quarterback, aims to spread the wealth with receivers Jeffery Bishop, Cole Tipton, Brandon Anderson and Alex Blevins —and Trevor Fike at tight end.

Indeed, it was Irwin’s 38-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Bishop on the final first-half play that spearheaded the Senators’ spirited second-half performance against the Pirates.

“We definitely want to stay balanced, we like that we have the ability to do both,” said Gilliland. “We don’t want them (Mohawks) to just stack the box with eight, nine or even 10 guys in there. Having all those receivers, if we can use them even in intermediate routes just to loosen Northwest up a little bit, that will key for us. We always aim to be as balanced as possible. We don’t want teams to just sit there and know exactly what’s coming.”

Although, given Northwest’s unorthodox offensive formation —all 11 men bunched in tight with foot-to-foot line splits —the Mohawks, massively, are a run-oriented club.

West will know what’s coming from the Mohawks —a heavy dose of five-foot and 11-inch and 230-pound senior fullback Wyatt Brackman, behind a physical front themselves.

“They are an old-school double-tight end foot-to-foot ‘we’re going run the ball downhill so tackle us’ type of offense, and when Brackman gets going, that can pose problems,” said Gilliland. “They can walk you down the field for three or four yards at a time, and the next thing you know, they are on your side of the 50 and that half of a quarter is over because they’ve eaten up the clock that way. It’s a different defensive challenge for us, because we’re really going to have to get a bunch of hats to the ball and hold the line of scrimmage. Brackman is that type of back that if you arm-tackle him, he is going to run through it.”

Crabtree made no mistakes about what Northwest will have to do to win.

“We’re going to try and play keep-away and control the clock,” the four-year Mohawk mentor said. “The goal is to slow things down, try to manage the clock, keep the ball out of their hands, hope we get a turnover or two or a bounce or two our way, just like we did against Valley.”

Speaking of the Indians, while Northwest won that game in what some considered as an upset —they’ll need an even greater game of ball control against the excited Senators.

And, in a 12 versus five affair, it’s happened a lot —although West will be on upset, and even letdown, alert come Friday night.

“Our kids I think respond well to being an underdog,” said Crabtree. “We played them (Senators) in the preseason in a passing scrimmage, and our kids didn’t back down that day and went right at them. Hopefully, we’ll get the same attitude coming into this one.”

The Senators will be playing their first playoff game on their brand-spanking new FieldTurf surface —all part of the refurbished “Rock”.

West was road warriors, and ultimately road-weary, following a 13-game stretch in which they did not play a single game on the West side per se.

This will be their seventh home bout this season.

“It’s great to go from zero home games to seven so far within one year. We expect another big crowd again with both sides being so close. Neither team has to travel on a bus three hours. It’s going to be a lot of fun for our kids and community for sure,” said Gilliland. “We think it will be an exciting game. We’re ready and looking forward to it.”

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Senators air it out

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Balance is key — not only in life but in football. During Portsmouth West’s week ten victory over Wheelersburg to clinch the SOC II championship, the Senators relied heavily on their running game — with a small dose of the pass chipped in.
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Baseball Team Kicked Out after Fight

Chillicothe – Police we’re called after a fight broke out with two baseball teams in the park. According to Chillicothe Police department they were dispatched to the baseball field near the swimming pool in Yoctangee Park in reference to a large fight. Upon arrival Police made contact with...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Two men indicted for copper theft

Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman loses leg after being mauled by dogs in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by dogs near Lake Hope. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were advised of a woman who was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital on October 29. Reports say the victim was riding a...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
consistentlycurious.com

25 Fun Things To Do In Chillicothe Ohio

Discover our guide to the best things to do in Chillicothe, Ohio. The beautiful small town of Chillicothe is a charming enclave in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains rooted with a fascinating history. As Ohio’s first capital city, Chillicothe is full of historical sites but most impressive is their ancient earthworks dating over 2,000 years old.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Investigation underway after body found in Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A body was discovered in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to Portsmouth Police Department. The discovery was made on Saturday at 4:52 p.m. in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue. Officials confirmed the victim was a man, and they are now investigating this as a homicide. The body was taken by the Scioto […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman hospitalized after dog attack in Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman was hospitalized after being attacked by dogs in Vinton County, Ohio on Saturday. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope and rode her bike down Shea Road when she was attacked by three dogs. Two witnesses were able to help […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover accident along Walnut Creek Pike in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident in Pickaway County. The call came in shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash occurred along Walnut Creek Pike just north of Bell Station. The driver, dispatchers said, was out of the vehicle. The...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bicycle rider struck by car in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person was injured when they was struck by a vehicle in Chillicothe. It happened Saturday afternoon in the area of East Water and Bridge Street. According to initial reports, the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wchstv.com

Police respond after body found in Ironton, Ohio

IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — The police chief in Ironton, Ohio, said an investigation is underway after a body was found. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner said the body was discovered on Ninth Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations also responded. Police planned to release additional details at a...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested after standoff

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested after a lengthy standoff. Mark Hall, 51, of Portsmouth was arrested on by Scioto County Sheriff’s deputies after the standoff. The 911 call came in just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Deputies say the caller told 911 dispatchers that an armed...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Winter Crisis Program starts November 1st

The Ohio Department of Development and CAO of Scioto County will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm during the cold winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program (HEAP) provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying a utility or bulk fuel bill or assistance paying for heating system repairs. The program runs from November 1, 2022 until March 31, 2023.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio man arrested after barricading inside home

WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a West Portsmouth man was taken into custody by SWAT after he allegedly threatened his daughter and his daughter’s mother, and then barricaded inside his home. Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 28 at 4:32 p.m. The […]
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to a crash along Watson Road in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 3700 block of Watson Road in Ross County for a single-vehicle accident. The call came in shortly before 11:30 a.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, the vehicle was off the roadway in a nearby field. The cause of the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
110
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy