WDBJ7.com
Doctor offers Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many are celebrating one of the spookiest days of the year; of course we are talking about Halloween. One of the most important and easiest things parents can do is to make sure trick-or-treaters are wearing reflective gear and carrying flashlights, especially as it gets dark.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police Department hosts event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department partnered with Horizon Behavioral Health Saturday to hold an event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Police departments all over the country participated in the national effort to safely dispose of prescription medications. “We are collecting medications that people have just...
WSLS
Avoid sticky candy to trick cavities this Halloween
ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is here and many families are celebrating with trick or treating, but just how can kids keep those pearly whites healthy after eating candy?. Acidic, hard, or sticky candy can cling to teeth longer, but if you keep up with oral hygiene and regularly go to the dentist, your kids’ teeth should be fine, a dental hygienist at Hunting Hills Family Dentistry in Roanoke said.
WDBJ7.com
Trick-or-treaters still enjoy Halloween in Roanoke despite gloomy weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is almost over and despite the gloomy weather, trick-or-treaters still hit the pavement to get some candy. Hundreds of kids dressed up in all different costumes were out with their baskets asking for candy. Little doctors, cowgirls, monsters, and the night’s favorite was one trick-or-treater...
WDBJ7.com
Two shot in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Two people arrived at local emergency rooms early Sunday morning after being shot. The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office says the 911 center received an early morning report of gunshots within the Java community, in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies had previously responded to the area for a report of loud music.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College to host ‘Being in a Body’ dance performance
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A dance performance is trying to destigmatize mental health and disabilities. Roanoke College is partnering with the non-profit Mental Health In Motion to host ‘Being in a Body’. They will be premiering original work inspired by topics students have been learning in the classroom. Roanoke...
WDBJ7.com
Humble Hustle Co. to distribute winter coats at two Roanoke schools; donations needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke Is working to make sure children have coats this winter. The Humble Hustle Company Inc. is working to collect and distribute coats at two elementary schools next month. The Winter Coat Drive is a part of the Keep Giving Initiatives that are...
WDBJ7.com
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested on multiple drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle that was spotted in Amherst Co. without proper registration led to the uncovering of multiple bags of drugs on a suspect last week. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle on Friday during directed criminal patrols and proceeded to conduct a field investigation. They found a woman that was a passenger and initially provided a false social security number. She was then identified as Amberlee Maria Kreutzer, 43 of Lynchburg, and had five active warrants on file.
timesvirginian.com
National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday in Appomattox
The CDC reports, “Every year, two million people end up in the hospital due to drug-related injuries. This might include medication errors, adverse drug reactions, allergic reactions, or overdoses.” Furthermore, the majority of people who obtained pills with the intent to misuse, received them from a friend or relative for free or took them without asking (ONDCP). Disposing of unwanted and expired medications regularly and practicing safe storage methods can prevent overdose, misuse of prescription drugs, potential accidents, and environmental contamination.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 31), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot.
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
WDBJ7.com
Salem resident celebrates turning 103 years old on Halloween
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem resident and native turned 103 on Monday. Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem back in 1919. At her birthday celebration at Brookdale Salem assisted living center, she told WDBJ7 her classmates thought she came in on a broom because she was born on Halloween.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands vote early in western Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - By the time voters head to the polls on November 8, thousands of people in western Virginia will have already cast their ballots. Since early voting started in late September, the numbers have been climbing steadily. Both leading political parties have encouraged their supporters to vote...
WSLS
Spotting the signs of non-physical domestic abuse
ROANOKE, Va. – You might not be able to see the scars, but victims of domestic abuse feel those scars long after they’ve escaped an abusive relationship. Domestic abuse isn’t always physical. “That emotional trauma really runs deep. Those scars are long-lasting,” said Jamie Starkey, the chief...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police investigating shooting incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded at 1:57 p.m. to the 200 block of Hillside Court for a report of shots fired and found cartridge casings at the scene. Police say an occupied home and...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County hosts first Treats on Main Street Halloween event
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County organized Treats on Main Street in Chatham for the first time this year. Over 20 businesses on Main Street signed up to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters Friday night. “By providing an environment that’s right here in the community and only participating with county...
WDBJ7.com
Chatham Hall to see major renovations for first time in decades
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Chatham Hall recently launched their Boundless Potential campaign to raise $35 million to make improvements to their campus. The majority of the funds will be used to build an athletics, health, and wellness center with a brand new gym, an indoor track, and a climbing wall.
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
