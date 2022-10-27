ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Attacked Outside Comedy Venue

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
BravoCharles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd was attacked on the street in New York City on Wednesday night. Redd had just exited his car outside the Comedy Cellar when he was punched in the face by a man in a security guard uniform who also snatched his chain, ripping it into pieces, TMZ reported. Redd had been scheduled to perform at the venue that night but was taken to a hospital instead. The comedian had deep cuts on his nose but was released from the hospital in good condition. Police haven’t arrested the assailant or released a motive yet.

SNL's Chris Redd was leveled by a single punch in front of about a dozen shocked onlookers outside the Comedy Cellar in NYC, and the SCARY attack was caught on video. Newly released surveillance footage from the club, obtained by NBC News, shows the exact moment an assailant threw a crushing blow to the face of the comedian, knocking Redd clear off his feet. You can see Chris writhing in pain after the punch.
