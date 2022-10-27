Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Woman arrested for stabbing husband; intoxicated woman caught speeding with child in car
A Royal Oak woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the arm before he left their apartment to report the incident at the police station late Oct. 20. Police said the husband, 27, said he was gathering his things to leave when his wife grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the right arm following an argument.
Detroit News
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster
Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
WWMTCw
Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian
TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian in the roadway early Monday while the officer driving the car looked for an address, Michigan State Police said. The collision occurred around 1 a.m. in the city of Taylor, state police said. Officer-involved shooting:...
fox2detroit.com
Driver wanted after woman killed in Rochester Hills hit-and-run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigators are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a woman Saturday in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison died at a hospital shortly after being hit by an Audi Q7. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said she was hit as the vehicle was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road just after 2:21 a.m.
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
City shuts down Detroit banquet hall where 2 weekend shootings left 4 injured, citing improper zoning
The Black Door, a rental hall on Detroit’s east side where at least four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, has been shut down after officials learned it was zoned for retail, not as an event hall.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police arrest man after allegedly taking son and assaulting son's mother
FLINT, Mich. — UPDATE: City of Flint Police arrested Thompson and the child is being reunited with his mother. The City of Flint Police Department is searching for a Flint man after he allegedly took his two-year-old son and assaulted the mother. Police said Brandon Thompson, 31, allegedly forced...
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Overnight barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side ends in arrest; suspect may be linked to triple shooting at rental hall
A suspect is in custody after an early-morning standoff with Detroit police – believed to be connected to a prior shooting at a rental hall – came to a peaceful end.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search continues for man involved in Roseville crash, son of woman found dead addresses rumors
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – As police continue to search for the man driving with the body of a woman in the bed of his truck in Roseville, the woman’s son has come forward to set the story straight. Police found the body of a 62-year-old woman in the bed...
Magistrate grants parolee a personal bond after police chase
Police official outraged when magistrate gives parolee with extensive criminal history personal bond
Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
fox2detroit.com
Police debunk post claiming drugs that would make woman pass out were left on car at Woodhaven Target
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There is no evidence that a Facebook post about an alleged incident at the Woodhaven Target happened, police said. The post, a screenshot of a text message, claims that a person was being followed at the store and got security to follow her to her vehicle. When she got to her vehicle, there was a piece of paper taped to her door that police allegedly told her had drugs on it that would have caused her to pass out.
Man allegedly fires 4 shots at fleeing woman after she pushes gun away during carjacking
DETROIT – A Detroit man allegedly fired four shots at a woman as she fled from him after he held a gun to her head in an attempted to carjack her earlier this month, authorities announced. That was the second of two alleged carjackings in 24 hours, according to...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit murder suspect who escaped barricaded situation turns self in to police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder suspect who was on the run after fleeing a barricaded situation Monday is in custody, Detroit police said. Keyon Fields turned himself in on Friday. Fields was wanted in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead and another woman hurt in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa on the city’s west side. Police said an argument during a party led to the shooting.
WNEM
Davison woman killed in hit and run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize $12K worth of drugs in Metro Detroit narcotics investigation
DETROIT (WILX) - A pound of crystal methamphetamine and 24 grams of cocaine were seized Monday by Michigan State Police. According to authorities, The County of Macomb Enforcement Team conducted a detail in Detroit, which resulted in the seizure of drugs. Police said the suspect fled from troopers and attempted to enter multiple homes to escape custody.
Fighting understaffing, Wayne County moves juveniles to vacant jail
Amidst unfolding chaos inside Wayne County’s juvenile detention facility, the county recently vacated the building that has long housed some of its most violent youth.
