Warren, MI

Detroit News

Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster

Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
INKSTER, MI
WWMTCw

Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian in the roadway early Monday while the officer driving the car looked for an address, Michigan State Police said. The collision occurred around 1 a.m. in the city of Taylor, state police said. Officer-involved shooting:...
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver wanted after woman killed in Rochester Hills hit-and-run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigators are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a woman Saturday in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison died at a hospital shortly after being hit by an Audi Q7. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said she was hit as the vehicle was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road just after 2:21 a.m.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
TAYLOR, MI
MLive

Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police debunk post claiming drugs that would make woman pass out were left on car at Woodhaven Target

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There is no evidence that a Facebook post about an alleged incident at the Woodhaven Target happened, police said. The post, a screenshot of a text message, claims that a person was being followed at the store and got security to follow her to her vehicle. When she got to her vehicle, there was a piece of paper taped to her door that police allegedly told her had drugs on it that would have caused her to pass out.
WOODHAVEN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit murder suspect who escaped barricaded situation turns self in to police

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder suspect who was on the run after fleeing a barricaded situation Monday is in custody, Detroit police said. Keyon Fields turned himself in on Friday. Fields was wanted in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead and another woman hurt in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa on the city’s west side. Police said an argument during a party led to the shooting.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

