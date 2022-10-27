Read full article on original website
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success
SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Friends remember Jamie Parsons
Local chef and food truck entrepreneur Jamie Parsons was remembered by his family and friends in a celebration of life at Schellville Oct. 24, on his heavenly birthday. Parsons died Sept. 19, after a battle with cancer. The event featured music from Al Frantic, Tyler Greene and the Williams Brothers,...
Cape Gazette
Wicked Brew Bash is a monster hit
Schellville, which is known for its popular Christmas venue, converted to a Halloween site for one night Oct. 29 for the first Wicked Brew Bash. More than 3,500 tickets were sold at the event, which featured more than 14 food trucks and 30 artisans. The event also provided people with a first-hand look at the additions being made to Schellville in time for the upcoming holiday season.
WMDT.com
SU to host trick-or-treating event for community
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University will host a fun trick-or-treating event at the University houses on Camden Avenue. The event will be free to all members of the community and will be held rain or shine. Candy will be passed out to everyone who is in costume or SU gear and the event will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Halloween night.
WMDT.com
Pinehurst Elementary PTA hosts booth at Third Friday
SALISBURY, Md. – Pinehurst Elementary School’s PTA hosted a booth at this month’s Third Friday in Downtown Salisbury. At the booth, they offered treats, face painting, and pictures with the Pinehurst Panther. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
Cape Gazette
Pink Affair benefits Cancer Support Community
A sell-out crowd attended Cancer Support Community Delaware’s Pink Affair Oct. 21 at Lewes Yacht Club, and they were generous with their support, as the event raised $20,000. For the past 26 years, the group has ensured that no one has to face cancer alone by providing support groups,...
Cape Gazette
DAR cleans the tombstones of patriots
If Charlie Brown were searching for the Great Pumpkin at the Lewes Presbyterian Church, he might have stumbled across the graves of some great patriots from Lewes’ past. Thanks to members of the Col. David Hall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, some of those tombstones can be seen a bit more clearly now.
Cape Gazette
Pot-Nets Lakeside donates to Christian Storehouse
Pot-Nets Lakeside Community Homeowners Association donated $900 in proceeds from a recent hot dog and bake sale to the Christian Storehouse in Millsboro. Shown are in back (l-r) Joseph Valerio, Matt Hickman, Maria Sutz and Heidi Daniel. In front are Nancy Bunting, Ken Smaniotto, Jennifer Quigley and Michael Crosby.
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s third compassion center is now open
Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
WMDT.com
Emily’s Produce hosts Pumpkin Palooza for Halloween
CAMBRIDGE, Md- Emily’s Produce in Cambridge celebrated Halloween and the end of the pumpkin growing season with a Pumpkin Palooza fall fest, filled with food games, mazes, and an all-you-can-carry-for-10-dollar pumpkin deal, hoping to make sure all their pumpkins find a home. Visitors pushed the limits of what they...
WMDT.com
Cape Henlopen hosts Special Olympics Bocce Ball event
LEWES, Del. – Cape Henlopen recently hosted their Special Olympics Bocce Ball event. 240 participants came out to the event, which school officials say was a success. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Ghost sign restored highlighting history and heritage in the Town of Snow Hill
SNOW HILL, Md. – A ghost sign in the town of Snow Hill, just in time for Halloween. The sign dates back to the 1900s and now it is being restored. A sign that once clearly stated G. M. Dryden General Merchandise but has been changed multiple times since then.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Indigo
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– Indigo in Rehoboth Beach has been turning up the heat for about five years now. But, if you’re looking for something a bit milder- they have something for everybody to enjoy. Of course the Foodie Team had to try it all in this week’s Foodie Friday.
starpublications.online
Hometown Heroes October banner dedication is held
Members of the Bridgeville community converged on Monday, Oct. 17 at the Bridgeville Public Library to honor those whose Hometown Heroes banners will be displayed throughout the town from now until the Christmas decorations are erected. Karen Johnson told the audience how the hometown banners project was initially born; it was a senior project that her son began. From there it grew. On that day, 40 veterans were honored with a “Hometown Hero” banner.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe rolls out mobile health clinic
Beebe Healthcare has added a 36-foot Community Mobile Health Clinic that will bring menal health and other services to communities in the county. The mobile clinic will go into operation this year. “The accessibility of this community-focused Mobile Health Clinic enables Beebe Healthcare to deliver superior access to care however,...
Cape Gazette
‘A Farmer’s Christmas’ opens at ag museum Nov. 26
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village is busy with preparations for “A Farmer’s Christmas,” the museum’s annual holiday celebration, open to the public Saturday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 17, at 866 North DuPont Highway, Dover. The event is unlike any other in the state and...
New Lewes Oyster House offers seaside tavern vibes
The Lewes Oyster House proves that good things come to all who wait. After months of construction delays, the downtown Lewes restaurant at 108 Second St. opened to the public this week. Last week, however, the Second Street eatery gave the staff a trial run with friends and family, and one reporter talked her way into a seat at the oyster ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Lefty’s cuts ribbon on Spare Room interactive attractions
The Lewes Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new Spare Room at Lefty’s Alley and Eats, which offers interactive attractions, a full bar and additional space for live entertainment and dancing. Offerings include a Top Golf Swing Suite, Next Gen Axe Throwing. Targets, mini duckpin bowling and...
