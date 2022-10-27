Members of the Bridgeville community converged on Monday, Oct. 17 at the Bridgeville Public Library to honor those whose Hometown Heroes banners will be displayed throughout the town from now until the Christmas decorations are erected. Karen Johnson told the audience how the hometown banners project was initially born; it was a senior project that her son began. From there it grew. On that day, 40 veterans were honored with a “Hometown Hero” banner.

