Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Bruins Provide Update On David Krejci’s Status Following Injury
Boston Bruins fans have received an injury update on forward David Krejci, but it likely isn’t what they wanted to hear. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave the latest on Krejci following Boston’s practice on Monday. “Krejci is going to travel with us, he’s out (Tuesday) night, most...
Bad News For NHL Teams: Charlie McAvoy Nearing Bruins Return
The Bruins have the NHL’s best record and are still getting healthy in a big way. Brad Marchand wasted no time making an impact in his surprise return to the Boston lineup last week. Now, it appears top defenseman Charlie McAvoy might be close to making his long-awaited return.
NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Blues Game Picks
Two teams expected to compete for playoff positions will collide tonight, with the Los Angeles Kings visiting the St. Louis Blues. Los Angeles Kings (+100) vs. St. Louis Blues (-120) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110) Neither the Blues nor the Kings have had much consistency, but that could change...
How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Injury Recovery After Bruins Practice
Bruins fans are excited to see what Charlie McAvoy will look like in Jim Montgomery’s system, but the defenseman is expressing patience as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Positive development was made Monday as the blue liner participated in Boston practice wearing a black practice jersey at Warrior...
Penguins Healthy Scratched Jake Guentzel Friday vs. Canucks
Jake Guentzel has been cleared for contact by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. Guentzel suffered an upper-body injury versus the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 20. Guentzel has already missed four straight games, and although he was cleared to play last night, the Penguins elected to play it safe and sit their left winger in the first half of back to back games against the Vancouver Canucks.
Marcus Smart Approves Of Luke Kornet’s Bizarre Defensive Strategy
Luke Kornet has started to carve out a role for himself in the Boston Celtics rotation, and the center has made his impact known. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla appears to be experimenting with his back-up center rotation with Noah Vonleh and Kornet being used to help give Al Horford a break. The latter has started to receive more minutes — 19 and 26 — in the past two games, and the 27-year-old even made his first 3-pointer on his only attempt Sunday, making him 1-for-2 on the season.
76ers Get Slapped On Hands, Lose Late Draft Picks For Tampering
Just about nothing has gone right for the Philadelphia 76ers in the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Sitting at 3-4, Philadelphia hasn’t exactly looked like the deep and talented team it was supposed to be headed into the season. James Harden looks like an All-NBA player again, but Joel Embiid’s play has slipped significantly from that of a season ago. Their bench, which was revamped this offseason, ranks in the middle of the pack in nearly every category. And Doc Rivers’ seat is growing warmer by the game. The icing on the cake? They just got punished for the way they built this team.
How Bruins Have Made Jim Montgomery Comfortable Behind Bench
If you get nervous watching the Bruins on an odd-man rush during games, you’re probably not alone. Just know that Jim Montgomery does not feel the same. The Boston head coach picked up his eighth win behind the bench after the Bruins took care of the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-0, on the second night of a back-to-back. It’s been a historic start for the B’s and even though things haven’t been perfect, they’ve been good enough for the Bruins to sit atop the NHL standings.
Bruins Still Hungry, ‘Never Satisfied’ Despite Historic Start
The Bruins are off to an 8-1-0 start, their best start through their first nine games in franchise history. But they’re not getting complacent. Boston won its fifth straight game Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets by way of a 4-0 shutout. Not only was it a nice road win for the B’s, but it also was on the second night of a back-to-back without Brad Marchand and David Krejci.
Celtics Reportedly Exercise Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 Option
After dropping their second consecutive game and having their defensive voids continuously exploited, the Boston Celtics reportedly exercised their team option on guard Payton Pritchard for the 2023-24 season. “According to a league source, the Celtics have picked up Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 team option,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Cruises To 112-94 Bounce-Back Win Vs. Wizards
The Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards, 112-94, at TD Garden on Sunday to break their two-game losing streak. The Celtics move to 4-2 on the year, and the Wizards fall to 3-3. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics leaned on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to help...
Malcolm Brogdon Makes Surprise Appearance On Celtics Injury Report
The Boston Celtics have been relatively healthy to start the 2022-23 season aside from Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari undergoing surgery before the campaign even began. That’s why it was surprising to see Saturday a key rotational piece placed on the Celtics injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards.
Zach Wilson Calls Out Refs Over Controversial Patriots-Jets Penalty
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Zach Wilson ultimately cost his team a chance at beating the Patriots on Sunday, but a questionable penalty certainly didn’t help. Near the end of the first half at MetLife Stadium, New England quarterback Mac Jones threw what would’ve been an 84-yard pick-six to New York cornerback Michael Carter. However, officials called a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive end John Franklin-Myers, thus negating the interception and giving the ball back to the Patriots.
Patriots Rule Out Another Top Defender For Week 8 Jets Game
The Patriots defense will have to pick up slack at two positions in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. New England on Saturday ruled out safety Kyle Dugger, who missed two practices during the week but returned Friday to battle through an ankle injury. Dugger suffered the injury during last Monday’s home loss against the Chicago Bears.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0