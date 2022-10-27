Just about nothing has gone right for the Philadelphia 76ers in the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Sitting at 3-4, Philadelphia hasn’t exactly looked like the deep and talented team it was supposed to be headed into the season. James Harden looks like an All-NBA player again, but Joel Embiid’s play has slipped significantly from that of a season ago. Their bench, which was revamped this offseason, ranks in the middle of the pack in nearly every category. And Doc Rivers’ seat is growing warmer by the game. The icing on the cake? They just got punished for the way they built this team.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO