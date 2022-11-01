ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Everything to Know About the 2022 American Music Awards: Host, Nominees and More

Ready to break her own record? The 2022 American Music Awards are fast approaching, and Taylor Swift could win big.

The "Anti-Hero" songstress already holds the record for most AMAs wins of all time and most Artist of the Year awards, but the 2022 ceremony could help her add to her ever-growing collection of accolades. The Pennsylvania native is up for six prizes this year including Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video and Favorite Pop Album.

Swift's newest album , however, is not the one under consideration at this year's event. Midnights was released on October 21 , but the eligibility period ended on September 22. Instead, voters will be weighing in on Red (Taylor's Version) , which dropped in November 2021.

In 2019, the prolific musician became the first woman to win the AMAs' Artist of the Decade trophy, which was previously awarded to Garth Brooks in 2000 for his work in the 1990s.

"The fact that this is an award that celebrates a decade of hard work and of art and of fun and memories, all that matters to me is the memories that I have had with you guys, with you the fans, over the years," Swift said in her acceptance speech. "Guys, we've had fun, incredible, exhilarating, extraordinary times together, and may it continue. Thank you for being the reason why I am on this stage, from the very first day of my career until tonight. I love you with all of my heart."

The 2022 ceremony's other nominees include Bad Bunny , Beyoncé , Harry Styles and Drake . This year will also see the addition of four brand new categories: Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Favorite K-pop Artist, Favorite Rock Song and Favorite Rock Album.

Additionally, the categories Favorite Touring Artist and Favorite Soundtrack were added back to the roster after being removed in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic .

Unlike the Grammys , Oscars and Emmys , the AMAs is a fan-voted awards show, meaning that anyone can log on and vote for their favorite artists. When Olivia Rodrigo won New Artist of the Year at last year's ceremony , she made a point to thank her listeners during her acceptance speech.

“Thank you so much to the AMAs and to the fans who voted for this award,” the "Brutal" singer said in November 2021. “It means so much to me. Writing songs is my favorite thing in the whole world, and I am so grateful for everyone who has embraced my music.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the American Music Awards.

