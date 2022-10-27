Read full article on original website
Related
⚽ Semifinal round of GAC/MIAA Tournament moved up a day
BETHANY, Okla. – The Great American Conference announced that the 2022 Men's Soccer Championship Tournament semifinal round has been moved up a day due to inclement weather forecasted on Friday. The tournament semifinals will now be on Thursday (Nov. 3) with the start times of each match remaining the...
🤼 Tigers picked third in MIAA Coaches Preseason Poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Wrestling was picked third in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, released on Monday . The Tigers are picked to finish one notch higher in the dual standings than where they finished last season. Defending national champion Nebraska-Kearney is picked first in the...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 29, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown. Tiger Talk airs live on KAYS (94.3 FM/1400 AM) at noon on Monday from Big Smoke Barbecue on Hays.
⚽ Two second half goals carries Tiger women into MIAA Tourney win
HAYS, Kan. - Fourth-seeded Fort Hays State defeated fifth-seeded Central Oklahoma 2-0 in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals on Sunday at the FHSU Soccer Stadium. After a scoreless first half, the Tigers found the net twice to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2018. FHSU improved to 11-1-7 overall, while UCO moved to 11-4-4 overall and will now await its NCAA Tournament fate next weekend. Both the Tigers and Bronchos went into the match ranked among the top six in the NCAA region rankings.
🏈🎙️ LISTEN - Tigers and Hornets clash for 95th time Saturday in Emporia
Emporia, Kan. - Welch Stadium. Fort Hays State Football heads on the road this week to Emporia State. Kickoff at Welch Stadium on Saturday (Oct. 29) in Emporia will be at 2 p.m. The Tigers enter the contest at 2-6 for the season, while the Hornets are 6-2 and receiving votes in the latest AFCA Division II Poll.
⚽ Tiger men No. 3 seed for GAC/MIAA Tournament
RUSSELVILLE, Ark. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer will be the No. 3 seed in the four-team GAC/MIAA Tournament, held November 4 and 6. The tournament will be in Bethany, Oklahoma for a second straight year as Southern Nazarene claimed a second-straight regular season title to host the tournament. FHSU will face Rogers State in the semifinals.
👟 Ellis' Boydston places fourth at 2A state, Monarchs sixth as a team
WAMEGO – Ellis freshman Avery Boydston finished fourth at Saturday’s 2A Girls Cross County Meet at the Wamego Country Club. Boydston had a time of 20:13.86. Stanton County’s Chesney Peterson won the 2A title with a time of 18:19.11. Taegan Linderman of Hoxie placed eighth (21:05.47). TMP-Marian...
🏈 Tigers come up short at Emporia State
EMPORIA – Fort Hays State fell behind early and lost 42-14 to Emporia State Saturday afternoon at Jones Field/Welch Stadium. The Tigers are now 2-7 on the season while the Hornets improve to 7-2. ESU scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and built a 21-0 lead with 4:42 to play in the first quarter.
Earthquake recorded Thursday near Rooks-Ellis county line
A small earthquake was recorded Thursday in southern Rooks County, the Kansas Geological Survey reported. The 2.3-magnitude quake was detected at 4:25 p.m. just north of the Ellis County line, the KGS reported.
NWS: Welcome relief from drought could end the work week
With the Hays area nearly 6 inches behind average year-to-date precipitation, some relief could be on the way. The National Weather Service in Dodge City predicts a dry, warm week with highs in the mid- to upper-70s — until late Thursday evening. The NWS forecasts a 60 percent chance...
Cancer Council of Ellis County sets Twist Out Cancer Yoga-thon
The Twist Out Cancer Yoga-thon will be 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in Cunningham Hall 122. The Cancer Council of Ellis County and Fort Hays State University would like for you to join us in the fight against cancer by participating in the Yoga-thon. Teams are allowed up...
LETTER: Hammond offers the leadership Kansas needs
You don’t have to look far to see the impact Ed Hammond has had on the local community and on tens of thousands of students over his more than 30 years of service to Kansas. In his time leading Fort Hays State University, Ed transformed the campus, was an innovator in online education, and strategically grew the university while managing expenses and keeping costs affordable for students to achieve their dreams of higher education.
DSNWK celebrates successes at awards luncheon
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas hosted its annual awards luncheon in Hays on Oct. 18. Awards were given throughout the afternoon to staff, persons served, and community members. The first awards of the afternoon were given to employees of DSNWK for their years of service. Those staff recognized and listed by location, were:
🎥 111th Dist. candidate Hammond: 'Somebody has to represent our interests'
Hays resident Ed Hammond, the former president of Fort Hays State University, has come out of retirement to run for the state's 111th House District. "I really love this community, and built a home in Hays after I left FHSU," Hammond, said in a recent interview with Hays Post. The...
ksal.com
Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash
A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.
Hays PD Activity Log Oct. 16-22
The Hays Police Department responded to 70 calls from Oct. 16 through Oct. 22, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
NWester: Woman with dyslexia, FHSU professor share passion for literacy
Two women have brought their passions for literacy to a growing Fort Hays State University program, which is helping people of all ages enhance their reading and language skills. The FHSU Language and Literacy Institute offers free reading tutoring and English as a second language classes both in person and...
Districts expected to pay more if Kansas doesn't close special ed funding gap
The state of Kansas is underfunding special education, and that is putting more pressure on local special education cooperatives, including the one that serves Hays, to come up with more money to fill the gap. Kyle Carlin, director of West Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative, gave a report to the...
Russell appoints new city water and electric utility directors
RUSSELL — Randy Baker has been appointed the City's Water Utility Director effective Oct. 15. Baker has worked for the City of Russell since January 1999 in the Water Distribution Department as a maintenance worker, lead worker for water distribution and the wastewater system, and, most recently, as Water Distribution and Waste Water Superintendent.
Hays USD 489 school board approves Narcan policy
The Hays USD 489 school district approved Monday a policy that will make Narcan available in all the district schools. Narcan is a nasal spray that is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. The medication will not harm an individual who is not experiencing an overdose, but it...
