CINCINNATI — Findlay Market is partnering with Pet Wants for their third annual "Howl-O-Ween" dog costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. at Jane’s. The grand prize for the costume contest is a year's supply of food from Pet Wants. Second place will receive a $30 Pet Wants gift certificate and third place will receive a $20 Pet Wants gift certificate.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO