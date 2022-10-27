Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
KSBW.com
Person arrested after making threat on Santa Cruz High School Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — UPDATE:. A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Santa Cruz High School. The school district's public information officer says the threat was not credible and one person allegedly behind the Instagram threat is in police custody. School staff saw the online threat and immediately notified Santa...
KSBW.com
Crowds flock to downtown Santa Cruz for spooky Halloween celebrations
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — From witches to spooky creatures, people got creative and went all out this Halloween in downtown Santa Cruz. Every year, streets downtown are closed off to cars and open for foot traffic. Earlier in the day, families roamed around with their little ones and when...
KSBW.com
Water survey helicopters scheduled to fly over the Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — You may see low-flying helicopters over the Central Coast. Do not be alarmed, the California Department of Water Resources will be using helicopters to do a survey of groundwater basins. They will be doing electromagnetic surveys to support drought response. During the surveys, a...
KSBW.com
Artist volunteers time to paint new mural at Mission Park Elementary School in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Mission Park Elementary School in Salinas held its annual harvest festival on Saturday to raise money for supplies and field trips. On the same day, they had a special surprise. A local artist, Edgar Reynoso, stopped by to paint a new mural for the school. He...
KSBW.com
Project Community: Central Coast nonprofit helps students succeed
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A Santa Cruz County organization, aiming to help students and parents cope with the challenges of life in and outside the classroom, is expanding to Santa Cruz City Schools, San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District and Soquel Union Elementary School District. Cradle to Career is...
KSBW.com
Thousands turn out to trick-or-treat in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Pacific Grove were a sea of costume-clad little ones Saturday morning for the annual daylight trick-or-treat event. The family-friendly event is hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove. More than 65 businesses participated in handing out candy and treats to children.
KSBW.com
Weekend in-person voting now available in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Three additional vote centers opened Saturday in Santa Cruz County. It was the first time in-person voting was available on a weekend during this election cycle. The county currently has five vote centers available but come Nov. 5, an additional 13 will open offering voters...
KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins Hospital announces interim CEO
HOLLISTER, Calif. — On Monday, the Board of Directors of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced the decision to end its contract with Steven M. Hannah, chief executive officer. Jeri Hernandez, president of the hospital board said, “The Board talked it through from every angle and reluctantly decided this new...
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week10!
SALINAS, Calif. — Soquel defeats Monte Vista Christian, 35-10 The Knights secure a perfect league record and the Mission Division title with this victory over the visiting Mustangs. Soquel will now have a bye week and prepare for the start of the CCS Playoffs in the second week of November. Monte Vista Christian falls to 1-4 in league play.
Comments / 0