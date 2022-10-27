ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSBW.com

Person arrested after making threat on Santa Cruz High School Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — UPDATE:. A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Santa Cruz High School. The school district's public information officer says the threat was not credible and one person allegedly behind the Instagram threat is in police custody. School staff saw the online threat and immediately notified Santa...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Water survey helicopters scheduled to fly over the Central Coast

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — You may see low-flying helicopters over the Central Coast. Do not be alarmed, the California Department of Water Resources will be using helicopters to do a survey of groundwater basins. They will be doing electromagnetic surveys to support drought response. During the surveys, a...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands turn out to trick-or-treat in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Pacific Grove were a sea of costume-clad little ones Saturday morning for the annual daylight trick-or-treat event. The family-friendly event is hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove. More than 65 businesses participated in handing out candy and treats to children.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Weekend in-person voting now available in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Three additional vote centers opened Saturday in Santa Cruz County. It was the first time in-person voting was available on a weekend during this election cycle. The county currently has five vote centers available but come Nov. 5, an additional 13 will open offering voters...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Hazel Hawkins Hospital announces interim CEO

HOLLISTER, Calif. — On Monday, the Board of Directors of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced the decision to end its contract with Steven M. Hannah, chief executive officer. Jeri Hernandez, president of the hospital board said, “The Board talked it through from every angle and reluctantly decided this new...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week10!

SALINAS, Calif. — Soquel defeats Monte Vista Christian, 35-10 The Knights secure a perfect league record and the Mission Division title with this victory over the visiting Mustangs. Soquel will now have a bye week and prepare for the start of the CCS Playoffs in the second week of November. Monte Vista Christian falls to 1-4 in league play.
SALINAS, CA

