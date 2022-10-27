ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GamesRadar

Top Gun: Maverick gets UK Paramount Plus streaming date

Top Gun: Maverick has finally set its Paramount Plus release date in the UK and Ireland. The Tom Cruise-led blockbuster will be available for subscribers on Thursday, December 22 – just in time for a Christmas rewatch. Set more than 30 years after the original movie, the movie follows...
People

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'

Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
ComicBook

Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
MilitaryTimes

‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 looks poised to go full Jason Bourne

When we left Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” at the end of Season Two, the titular character was navigating a few close calls on his way to restoring democracy to Venezuela. If the trailer for the follow up of the Amazon Prime show, which dropped Thursday, is any indication, Season Three promises to be the show’s most rogue iteration yet, with sights set on Russia and a massive conspiracy theory.
ARIZONA STATE
disneydining.com

The Iconic Harrison Ford Takes on a New Disney Role

Is there anything the iconic Harrison Ford CAN’T do? Well, the extremely famous actor may have hit the 80-year-old mark, but that isn’t slowing him down. Instead, it has been announced that Harrison Ford will jump into a new role for Disney. We all know and love Harrison...
MilitaryTimes

Blind double amputee vet gears up for his 9th Marine Corps Marathon

One day in February 2007, Marine infantryman Matt Bradford awakened in what was then the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland blind and missing both of his legs. The infantryman had been in a coma for three weeks after stepping on an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Haditha, Iraq.
WASHINGTON, DC

