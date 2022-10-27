Read full article on original website
Related
Top Gun: Maverick gets UK Paramount Plus streaming date
Top Gun: Maverick has finally set its Paramount Plus release date in the UK and Ireland. The Tom Cruise-led blockbuster will be available for subscribers on Thursday, December 22 – just in time for a Christmas rewatch. Set more than 30 years after the original movie, the movie follows...
Top Gun: Maverick Director Explains The Extreme Scene That The Navy Pilot Flying Tom Cruise Said He'd Never Do Again
According to the director of Top Gun: Maverick, the pilot flying Tom Cruise said there was one scene he would never do again.
Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'
Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
MilitaryTimes
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 looks poised to go full Jason Bourne
When we left Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” at the end of Season Two, the titular character was navigating a few close calls on his way to restoring democracy to Venezuela. If the trailer for the follow up of the Amazon Prime show, which dropped Thursday, is any indication, Season Three promises to be the show’s most rogue iteration yet, with sights set on Russia and a massive conspiracy theory.
disneydining.com
The Iconic Harrison Ford Takes on a New Disney Role
Is there anything the iconic Harrison Ford CAN’T do? Well, the extremely famous actor may have hit the 80-year-old mark, but that isn’t slowing him down. Instead, it has been announced that Harrison Ford will jump into a new role for Disney. We all know and love Harrison...
MilitaryTimes
Blind double amputee vet gears up for his 9th Marine Corps Marathon
One day in February 2007, Marine infantryman Matt Bradford awakened in what was then the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland blind and missing both of his legs. The infantryman had been in a coma for three weeks after stepping on an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Haditha, Iraq.
‘Yellowstone’ prequel, '1923,' starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren gets release date
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's "Yellowstone" spin-off series, "1932," has a release date. Ford and Mirren's new show is set to start streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 18. Aside from Mirren and Ford, the show stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Aminah Nieves,...
startattle.com
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022 TV Special) Disney+, trailer, release date
The Guardians of the Galaxy celebrate Christmas and set out to Earth to find the best present for their leader Peter Quill. Startattle.com – The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is intended to be the second Marvel Studios Special Presentation in...
Comments / 0