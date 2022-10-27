Read full article on original website
INSIGHT KANSAS: Voters should scrutinize Schmidt, Kobach’s history
This election season, Governor Laura Kelly and her allies have relentlessly worked to tie her opponent Derek Schmidt to former Governor Sam Brownback, particularly the unpopular. cuts to education funding. Yet far more can be gleaned about Schmidt’s character from his relationship with Kris Kobach. Why did Schmidt sit by...
Kansas Secretary of State warns of election misinformation
TOPEKA — Text messages being sent to Kansas voters may be misleading, if those people wait until election day to vote. On Monday, the Kansas Secretary of State's office warned of misinformation sent in text messages to voters. According to a screenshot of text message provided to Democratic Rep....
LETTER: Barb is the best for Kansas
During a recent debate with Rep. Barb Wasinger, Democrat Hammond said we needed a statesman and not a warrior. Take a minute and think about those two words. A statesman is an experienced and skilled political leader, while a warrior is brave, engaged, and fights the good fight. Hammond’s record suggests that he is neither.
🎥 111th Dist. candidate Hammond: 'Somebody has to represent our interests'
Hays resident Ed Hammond, the former president of Fort Hays State University, has come out of retirement to run for the state's 111th House District. "I really love this community, and built a home in Hays after I left FHSU," Hammond, said in a recent interview with Hays Post. The...
🎤 Forward Ever: Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab about the upcoming November 2022 election.
LETTER: Amendment's passage is 'common sense'
In just a couple of weeks, Kansans will go to the polls and select our lawmakers. However, there’s another group whose rules we all have to live under: government bureaucrats. Yet while legislators have to earn our votes, unelected officials answer to no one. That needs to change. HCR...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Down-ballot races could shift education agenda
Voters in Northeast Kansas will soon decide the shape of the Kansas State Board of Education for the next two years. Candidates chosen by statewide primaries in August have set the stage for a general election that may alter the way KSDE has operated for, at least, the past 10 years and impact all Kansas schools.
Districts expected to pay more if Kansas doesn't close special ed funding gap
The state of Kansas is underfunding special education, and that is putting more pressure on local special education cooperatives, including the one that serves Hays, to come up with more money to fill the gap. Kyle Carlin, director of West Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative, gave a report to the...
LETTER: Wasinger worthy regardless of unwarranted criticism
In his race for state representative, Democrat Ed Hammond has been critical of the support of the Kansas Chamber PAC for Representative Barb Wasinger. The Kansas Chamber is an enthusiastic and dedicated supporter of Representative Wasinger because she shares our commitment to “continually strive to improve the economic climate for the benefit of every business and citizen and to safeguard our system of free, competitive enterprise.” Representative Wasinger held this perspective before she ran for office and her votes in Topeka have stayed true to this worldview.
Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state's congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what's going on in court.
Leaders from Kan., nationwide react to attack on Pelosi's husband
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”. Members of the Kansas and Missouri congressional...
AAA Kansas: Demand causing lower gas prices for now
HUTCHINSON — The up and down of gas prices continues, but for now, it's on the downslope. "Volatile is the perfect word to describe all of this year," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We've seen so many fluctuations in oil prices on the global market and then, obviously, that translates to prices we see at the pumps. Right now, we're again seeing some good news at the pumps. Gas demand has been running about 400,000 barrels lower than this same time last year."
