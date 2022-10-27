Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Pinehurst Elementary PTA hosts booth at Third Friday
SALISBURY, Md. – Pinehurst Elementary School’s PTA hosted a booth at this month’s Third Friday in Downtown Salisbury. At the booth, they offered treats, face painting, and pictures with the Pinehurst Panther. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Four high school football games to watch in Savannah area in last week of regular season
The final week of the high school football regular season in the Greater Savannah area is upon us. Benedictine and Calvary Day locked up their region championships on Friday, and Effingham County will be at Brunswick on Friday as the teams battle for the Region 2-6A championship. How elite recruits have created stellar passing...
Comments / 0