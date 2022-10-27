ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WMDT.com

Pinehurst Elementary PTA hosts booth at Third Friday

SALISBURY, Md. – Pinehurst Elementary School’s PTA hosted a booth at this month’s Third Friday in Downtown Salisbury. At the booth, they offered treats, face painting, and pictures with the Pinehurst Panther. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD

