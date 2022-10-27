Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Deadly Grants Pass police shooting of civilian deemed justified, widow of man killed plans to sue
Last month, a Grants Pass officer who was searching in the dark for a criminal suspect shot and killed a resident who stepped out of his house with a gun. On Thursday, a Josephine County grand jury concluded the shooting of Mark Caldwell on Monday, Sept. 19 was justified. On...
oregontoday.net
Officer Involved Shooting Southern Oregon Update, Oct. 31
UPDATE #2-Officer name released – The involved officer is identified as Officer Micaila Miguel. Officer Miguel has been employed with the Grants Pass Police Department since 2018. UPDATE #1-Name and additional details released – On Monday September 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Upon police contact, a male suspect fled the scene on foot and officers canvassed the neighborhood in an attempt to locate him. During the search, one of the officers encountered an armed male resident in the area. During the encounter, the resident was shot by the officer. The resident is identified as Mark Barrett Caldwell (46) of Grants Pass. Immediate first aid was given to Caldwell and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. On September 22, 2022, Caldwell was pronounced deceased at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Police are still searching for the initial male suspect who fled and are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. This continues to be an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
KVAL
Sutherlin man arrested after search revealed 'a plethora of controlled substances'
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26, the agency reported. According to the report, detectives had interest in 39-year-old Sutherlin resident, Caleb Plueard, "due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses," the DINT team said.
oregontoday.net
Elk Poaching Douglas Co., Oct. 31
On October 25, 2022, around 6:30 P.M., OSP Fish & Wildlife Trooper received a report of two elk being shot within 100 yards of the freeway, near milepost 84, I-5 south, Glendale, OR. The two elk, one bull and one cow, were in an open field on the west side of the freeway. The bull was not touched, but the cow was processed with the edible portions taken. This indicates that the subject (s) were in the area for a lengthy amount of time. It is believed the subject (s) used a flashlight in the field between 7:00 P.M October 25 and 7:00 A.M. October 26. There is also a report of a subject driving a silver midsized pickup with a rifle in the area earlier in the day along the freeway. OSP Fish & Wildlife is urging anyone with information about the identity of the person (s) or vehicle, in this case, to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22288310.
KDRV
Grants Pass animal neglect suspect attends a pre-trial hearing
Grants Pass - Today Joseph Larue, the suspect, appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing. Prosecutors had five witnesses on the stand today. According to court records, joseph LaRue is facing 37 counts of various criminal charges all related to animal neglect at Pawsitive k9 solutions dog training and boarding in grants pass.
oregontoday.net
Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28
On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
KDRV
Juvenile charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after being found to be in possession of a loaded gun at Friday's Black & Blue Bowl
MEDFORD, Ore-- A juvenile is being charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after police discovered that the teen was in possession of a loaded gun at Friday's Black & Blue Bowl between North & South Medford High Schools. According to the Medford Police Department, school resource officers (SROs) were...
kptv.com
Man arrested in Medford after ramming police car, barricading himself in warehouse
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday after ramming a police car and barricading himself in a warehouse while trying to escape, according to the Medford Police Department. Police originally responded to a report of a possible stolen car at 7:20 a.m. in the area of Crater Lake...
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CREDIT CARD INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man Thursday following alleged credit card incidents, from the previous Thursday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 a.m. on October 21st a victim reported that his vehicle had been entered and his wallet was taken from the 2000 block of Del Mar Drive in Green. The victim found out that his credit card was used at two businesses. A deputy obtained video footage of the suspect from one business however the suspects face was covered.
KDRV
Deadly officer-involved shooting case closed today as "justified"
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Josephine County Grand Jury says today a police officer's usage of force was justified during a Grants Pass confrontation. The force proved deadly from the officer-involved shooting September 19, 2022. Josephine County District Attorney Josh Eastman says today the Grand Jury was asked whether the...
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
KVAL
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 10/26 – Grants Pass Police Dept. Seeks Help to Identify Attempted Carjacking Suspect, Pacific Crest Trail Hiker Rescued
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Dept. Seeks Help to Identify Attempted Carjacking Suspect. On October 24, 2022, at approximately 11:33 AM, Grants Pass Police Officers...
kqennewsradio.com
THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
kptv.com
2 California men sentenced for trafficking ‘large quantities’ of meth into Oregon
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Two California men were sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon announced on Thursday. According to court documents, detectives began investigating 56-year-old Michael Panoosi of California in December 2019....
KTVL
Stolen mail, including ballots, found in Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reported that stolen mail, which included ballots, was found on Oct. 21 in the Rogue River. The agency said the mail was discovered by a citizen who found it in the area of the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing. The mail was...
KDRV
FireWatch: I-5 drivers could get delayed in Southern Oregon through the end of this year
CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Interstate 5 drivers going north from Jackson and Josephine Counties should expect weekday traffic delays through southern Douglas County the next two months. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says hazard tree removal starts Tuesday, November 1, as ODOT contractors remove trees along the highway that were...
