wamc.org
Coalition reviews Vermont’s actions towards meeting climate goals
The recently released annual United Nation’s Greenhouse Gas Bulletin reports that the three main greenhouse gases reached new record highs in 2021. The UN’s World Meteorological Organization warns that the use of clean energy must double within eight years in order to limit the rise of global temperatures.
Matching grant program targets expansion of broadband to Vermont’s underserved communities
The Vermont Department of Public Service announced Monday that the state’s Community Broadband Board has expanded a matching grant program for expansion of broadband services. The board will match town Local Fiscal Recovery ARPA fund contributions dedicated to broadband expansion by an eligible provider building out to underserved locations...
New Yorkers vote on Proposition 1, the Environmental Bond Act
Ten years ago this past weekend, Superstorm Sandy pummeled the East Coast, resulting in the deaths of 44 New Yorkers, flooded 50 miles of New York City land, left 2.5 million residents without power, resulted in $19 billion in damages and lost economic activity, rendered 35,000 residents temporarily or permanently displaced, and caused damage to more than 9,100 homes.
10/31/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
New York Inspector General releases report on Schoharie limo crash
The New York Inspector General has released a much-anticipated report on its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the October 2018 Schoharie Limo crash. The Inspector General concurs with findings by the National Transportation Safety Board that the state Departments of Transportation and Motor Vehicles failed to use all available legal remedies to bring the company involved into compliance with state laws and regulations.
Morning Headlines with Yancey Roy of Newsday
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy of Newsday about New York's gubernatorial race, including an investigation into the Zeldin campaign's alleged coordination with superPACs. They also discuss a court challenge scheduled for this week to the state's current absentee ballot laws.
