Powerball Jackpot up to $800 Million for This Saturday’s Drawing; $50,000 Ticket Sold on October 26 in Maryland

Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders excited for $1B Powerball drawing. Here are the winning numbers
CATONSVILLE, Md. — UPDATE (11 p.m. Oct. 31) -- Here are Monday's winning numbers for the $1 BILLION jackpot Powerball drawing as seen on WBAL-TV 11!! Good luck! 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the Powerball was 13. The Power Play was 3x. ORIGINAL STORY (Oct. 31) -- While...
mocoshow.com
Halloween Night Powerball Drawing Now up to Estimated $1 Billion; $1 Million Ticket Sold in Bowie
Powerball continued its spooktacular roll Saturday night, creating new millionaires around the country including one lucky player in Maryland. While ghosts, goblins and fairy princesses take to the streets tonight to collect candy galore, jackpot chasers are hoping to collect the estimated $1 billion up for grabs in the Halloween drawing. This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The estimated cash value for the Oct. 31 drawing is $497.3 million (before taxes).
Powerball ticket player in Bowie misses jackpot by one number
On Saturday seven lottery players from around the country came close, hitting on five of six numbers.
WJLA
$1 million Powerball prize, 6 others remain unclaimed in Maryland from Saturday drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although no one in Maryland won the jackpot from Saturday's Powerball drawing, eight people in the state won some big cash and only one person has claimed it so far, according to state lottery officials. The winning numbers on October 29th were 19, 31, 40, 46,...
Powerball reaches one billion, Baltimore residents plan to share wealth
What would you do with one billion dollars? It’s a question many are pondering as the Powerball has reached the billion dollar mark.
Ocean City Today
Best-performing Maryland stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Maryland last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Outdoor ice rinks opening soon around Maryland
The weather is quickly cooling down which means outdoor ice rinks across Baltimore will soon be reopening their doors. There are at least 4 outdoor ice rinks opening this season.
$700 million Powerball drawing offers lottery ticket holders 1 in 24 odds of winning something
BALTIMORE -- By Thursday morning, someone could be $700 million richer from a Powerball drawing that takes place on Wednesday night.That $700 million Powerball has some Marylanders dreaming big.A lot of people have said that they would donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. After that, they might buy a house or travel the world.It has been exactly 12 weeks since someone with a Powerball ticket that they purchased in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize.Since then, the jackpot has grown to 700 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.Doug Lloyd, who...
Largest-ever online lottery prize of more than $1.6 million won by Pennsylvania player
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — The largest online lottery prize ever awarded in U.S. history was won by someone in Pennsylvania. Previous Lottery coverage >>> Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania. The prize worth $1,616,808.72 was won in the online game PA Big Winner Spectacular by someone from Centre...
WHSV
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
$50K Powerball Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A 7-Eleven convenience store in downtown Silver Spring has sold a winning Powerball ticket that has not been claimed, according to Maryland Lottery. There was a $50,000 ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at 7-Eleven at 8101 Fenton St. The ticket has not yet been claimed as of October 24.
NBC12
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Dearborn
No one won Wednesday's Powerball jackpot worth $700 million, but one winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dearborn, according to the Michigan Lottery. The ticket was sold at a Shell gas station located at 7000 Greenfield Road and matched the five white balls from the winning numbers — 19-36-37-46-56, Powerball 24.
Winning $100K Powerball ticket sold in Children’s Hospital shop
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-36-37-46-56, and the red Powerball 24 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
mocoshow.com
Fuel Company Issues Diesel Shortage Alert That Includes Maryland
A major company that tracks the availability of fuel issued an alert on Friday for a diesel fuel shortage in many Southeastern United States, including Maryland. The alert from Mansfield Energy on Friday also includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The fuel supply and logistics company noted “extremely high prices in the Northeast along with supply outages along the Southeast.” Below is the full alert:
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
foxbaltimore.com
Time is running out for Maryland drivers to pay off unpaid tolls without penalty
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The grace period for motorists to pay unpaid video tolls without a penalty will end in 30 days, the Maryland Transportation Authority said Monday. Starting Dec. 1., motorists with unpaid video tolls are subject to late fees and could have their vehicle registration suspended. The state...
Maryland's historic ticket could be rare midterm bright spot for Dems
Maryland looks like a rare bright spot for Democrats, who are bracing for a rough midterm outcome in many other blue states across the country. Why it matters: Black voters are poised for historic wins in a state where they make up 31% of the vote — fourth-highest in the nation — but have lagged in statewide representation.
WMDT.com
Marylanders to decide on recreational marijuana at ballot box
MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls this election, they will vote on whether or not to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana. If passed, the measure would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 years of age and older, beginning in July 2023. The Maryland General Assembly would be required to pass laws for the use, distribution, and taxation of marijuana.
WTOP
When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?
Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
Comments / 1