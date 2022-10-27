VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, today launched an industry-first Tire Tread Scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The software solution, which accurately and reliably measures tire tread depth, is expected to revolutionize the automotive industry. The product will be unveiled at a press conference held at the SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Nov. 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005081/en/ Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, launched an industry-first Tire Tread Scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The software solution, which accurately and reliably measures tire tread depth, is expected to revolutionize the automotive industry. The product will be unveiled at a press conference held at the SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Nov. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)

