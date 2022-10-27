Read full article on original website
What the Tech? App of the Day: Gas
The best way to describe this app called Gas to parents is, it's similar to how we passed around "slam books" in high school. A series of questions or polls, and you anonymously answer the questions with the name of a classmate. Remember those? Gas is like that, except it's nice.
Anyline Launches Industry-First Tire Tread Scanner for Smartphones at SEMA 2022
VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, today launched an industry-first Tire Tread Scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The software solution, which accurately and reliably measures tire tread depth, is expected to revolutionize the automotive industry. The product will be unveiled at a press conference held at the SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Nov. 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005081/en/ Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, launched an industry-first Tire Tread Scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The software solution, which accurately and reliably measures tire tread depth, is expected to revolutionize the automotive industry. The product will be unveiled at a press conference held at the SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas on Nov. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)
BigCommerce and Snap, Inc. Create Opportunities for Merchants to Reach New Audiences, Drive More Revenue
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced in partnership with Snap, Inc., the launch of Snapchat for BigCommerce. BigCommerce merchants of all sizes in the US can now directly integrate their store as a one-stop shop to sync product catalogs and create immersive Snapchat ad campaigns to broaden customer reach, open new revenue streams and ultimately scale their business to the next level. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005189/en/ Snapchat for BigCommerce (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Container Store Introduces New Branding for Custom Spaces
COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- The Container Store, the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, announces a new brand architecture for its offering of custom spaces, along with its newest line Preston. This fresh expression of the brand and product expansion allows The Container Store to push beyond the confines of custom closets and continue to deliver on its promise to transform lives through the power of organization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005586/en/ Preston Custom Closet Space (Photo: Business Wire)
